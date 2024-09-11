Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council in collaboration with MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management, has announced, a new open innovation opportunity as part of its flagship program, Qatar Open Innovation (QOI). The opportunity is focused on technologies that provide an interactive digital signpost that can be integrated with MATAR’s AI Smart technology, creating a seamless and enhanced experience for passengers that will meet wayfinding expectations of the future. The deadline for proposal submissions is October 2nd, 2024.

Oscar Barranco Liebana, Enterprise Innovation Program Director at QRDI Council, said: “At QRDI council, we aim to foster innovation across the country by connecting the local strategic entities with the pool of innovators and technical experts, while also leveraging the latest technologies in the market. This not only drives increased ROI, but also aligns with our commitment to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030. This opportunity is a prime example of that mission.”

Suhail Kadri, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation at MATAR, said: “Part of our digital transformation strategy, is our mission to evaluate, research and introduce cutting-edge solutions that will enhance passenger’s airport journey, including navigating through our expansive airport. Customer demand is constantly evolving and through our partnership with QRDI, we can access a pool of solutions and global talent that accelerates our plans to redefine the benchmarks of airport excellence and customer experience.”

Through this opportunity, QRDI Council and MATAR are seeking solutions that that will complement the existing way finding solutions and integrate with MATAR’s AI Smart technology which harnesses the potential of Generative AI, to surpass customer service expectations by delivering an innovative, useful and enjoyable customer experience.

Proposals from startups, SMEs, and corporates will be evaluated based on practicality, creativity and potential impact on airport operations and passenger experience.

The Qatar Open Innovation program has been the primary platform for startups and innovators to engage with potential government and corporate buyers to co-create market-ready solutions that address the nation’s most pressing challenges in the five national priority areas. These include energy, health, resource sustainability, society, and digital technology, as outlined in the QRDI Strategy 2030, by identifying opportunities for innovation collaborations to drive economic prosperity.

With more than 50 Open Innovation Calls, launched in partnership with 21 Local Partners across key sectors, including: Aspetar, Matar, GWC, Aspire, Baladna, Sidra, Ooredoo, Es'hailSat, Hassad Food, Kahramaa, Milaha, Qatar Insurance Company, the Ministry of Labor, the National Museum of Qatar, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Airways, MADA, the Communications Regulatory Authority, Qatar National Library, and AJ+, the QOI program has garnered the interest and participation of innovators from Qatar and other countries around the world.

To learn more about Qatar Open Innovation and to submit your proposals, visit the QRDI Portal.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travellers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

In 2024, Hamad International Airport has been named the “World’s Best Airport” at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards, winning the title for the third time. The airport also collected the “Best Airport Shopping” for the second year running, “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 10th time in a row, “Best Airport 40 to 50 million Passengers” and the “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” for the second time.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

