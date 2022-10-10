Dubai: - QNET, the prominent e-commerce based direct selling company, stated that they want to reimagine, reinvent, and redefine the role and contribution of the direct selling industry for the next decade. Further, it stated that the direct selling industry stands in a unique position to help communities recover from the damage of the pandemic and build a stronger, more inclusive, and more sustainable post-pandemic economy going forward.

A Digital Transformation

Since its founding, QNET has established a solid reputation as a digital pioneer. The company was an early adopter of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, making its products more accessible. Its award-winning mobile app also empowers entrepreneurs to conduct business from anywhere, at any time.

As the pandemic forced millions to avoid person-to-person contact and go online to purchase the goods, QNET embraced innovative technologies such as social and video commerce. This enabled its independent representatives (IRs) to continue providing their customers with the quality products they desired while maintaining a personalised service.

The company’s V-Convention Connect 2021 (VCC) brought more than 350,000 attendees together in a virtual space using Unreal Engine. Users could stroll through realistic halls and examine QNET’s range of lifestyle, wellness, and luxury products.

The success of the event led CEO, Malou Caluza to announce that the company would continue hosting virtual conventions even after pandemic-related travel restrictions eased.

Empowering Direct Sellers to Thrive in a Post-Pandemic Economy

Even before the pandemic, the gig economy was experiencing rapid growth. In 2011 the percentage of India’s workforce engaged in gig-based work was 0.54 per cent and by 2021, it was 1.5 per cent. Following the pandemic, economists now predict India’s post-pandemic gig sector could grow to $455 billion by 2024 as technology becomes more accessible.

Gig economies worldwide are experiencing similar growth, driven by a desire for income opportunities that provide greater autonomy, flexibility, and healthy work-life balance. QNET company has invested heavily in technology that provides its IRs with the tools, skills, and support needed to be successful entrepreneurs.

Further, QNET is leveraging technology to bring more economic opportunities to the world’s emerging economies. QNET transformed the industry in places like Africa where direct selling serves as a n entry to the gig economy for many by adopting mobile payment systems like Mobile Money. This is aided by the fact that now, over 58 per cent of the population in Africa have access to 4G networks

Since these platforms link to mobile phone numbers rather than bank accounts, they make transactions much easier and more secure, as over 57 per cent of Africans do not have access to traditional banking systems.

Building a Sustainable Future

QNET has always believed its innovative technological solutions should be a force for good. Its Corporate Responsibility arm, RYTHM Foundation (Raise Yourself to Help Mankind), engages in projects at the community level to promote education for all, gender equality, and sustainable community development.

In one such initiative, RYTHM partnered with Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE) to provide clean, renewable solar power to remote, tribal villages in India’s rugged Himalayan mountains. In Ghana, in West Africa, RYTHM works with the ANOPA project to provide education through sports to children with visual and hearing impairment.

The company develops its products with a holistic, purpose-led strategy to minimise waste and promote efficient use of resources. For example, the company’s innovative HomePure line of purifiers uses little or no electricity to improve air and water quality and help reduce waste such as plastic bottles.

QNET has started the processing of replacing its product packaging with sustainable materials such as Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper and recyclable sleeves and boxes. This enables QNET to reduce waste, conserve resources, and contribute to a more sustainable world.

“We understand that our efforts to build strong and resilient communities today cannot succeed unless we leave a better, cleaner, healthier planet to future generations. The direct selling industry is vital in addressing the threat of climate change and other environmental issues”, says Caluza.

The company also partnered with Certified B EcoMatcher to plant a global forest and fight the damaging effects of deforestation, starting with 3,000 trees planted in the UAE, Kenya, and the Philippines. In addition, QNET has conducted reforestation efforts in Algeria, Indonesia, and Turkey, planting a total of 7500 trees planted worldwide through this initiative in the first half of 2022.

As the world recovers from the pandemic, QNET is leading the post-covid world to a stronger and more resilient future, building on its history of technological innovation to transform communities, conserve their natural resources, protect their livelihoods, and improve the quality of life for millions of people.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide. QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others. QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net.

