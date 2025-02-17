Cairo, Egypt, Massive Media: Qme, an emerging B2B SaaS startup based in Egypt, has raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by AHOY, a multisector technology company, along with a group of angel investors from the GCC.

Qme is an AI-driven platform addressing a critical issue in MENA, where inefficient queuing systems and outdated appointment booking methods cause individuals to lose an average of six months of their lives standing in line. Moreover, the reliance on phone bookings, which account for 92% of appointments in key sectors, leads to a no-show rate of 31%, creating further inefficiencies.

As a regional tech pioneer aspiring to become a decacorn, AHOY provides advanced solutions in logistics, aviation, and traffic management. Through this collaboration, Qme will gain access to cutting-edge technology and extensive market expertise.

“Our partnership with AHOY is a major milestone, as it strengthens our ability to optimize movement in dynamic, real-world scenarios while transforming customer experiences. AHOY’s operational excellence and robust tech stack are invaluable as we scale in vibrant markets,” said Maged Negm, CEO and Co-Founder of Qme. "I'm super excited to have Jamil Shinawi, AHOY's CEO, joining Qme Advisors Committee. Our partnership with AHOY marks a pivotal moment in our journey."

Since its commercial launch in Q4 2023, Qme has made remarkable strides. The company has already served over 100,000 customers in the healthcare, banking, and government sectors, reducing waiting times from 116 minutes to just 14 minutes. Qme has also slashed phone booking no-show rates to below 1%, while transitioning paper-based queuing systems to digital alternatives, saving an estimated 50,000 square meters of paper.

"Qme’s platform aligns perfectly with our ethos of reducing friction in everyday processes," said Jamil Shinawi, CEO and Co-Founder of AHOY. "Their ability to streamline the customer journey resonates with AHOY’s mission of solving real-world inefficiencies through innovation. The collaboration leverages AHOY's multi-sector expertise and visionary approach to help Qme penetrate complex markets across the GCC and African regions and advance globally.”

Qme is also a part of AHOY’s Startup Builder Initiative, a program that aims to empower 10,000 entrepreneurs and support 30,000 software developers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by 2030. The strategic technological framework for the initiative aims to catalyze exponential innovation across critical infrastructure sectors such as transportation, aviation, and smart city development.

The new funding will allow Qme to enhance its technology stack, expand its operational reach, and forge deeper partnerships. Together with AHOY, Qme aims to redefine how businesses and governments interact with customers, paving the way for a future where inefficiencies are a thing of the past.

About Qme

Qme is a B2B SaaS startup building MENA's first AI-based customer journey platform, integrating booking, queuing, analytics, and payments into a unified Phygital Hardware Agnostic Infrastructure. The company aims to eliminate inefficiencies in customer interactions, reduce waiting times, and collect 10B USD in appointment booking payments.

About AHOY

AHOY, established in 2018, is a pioneering new-age tech holding company committed to redefining how systems interact with the physical world and achieving operational excellence across diverse industries, including Smart Cities, Aviation, Traffic, Logistics, and Supply Chain. Specializing in high-performance, scalable edge computing solutions, AHOY empowers businesses to process data closer to its source, significantly enhancing efficiency and reducing latency in industries that demand real-time data processing. AHOY is pushing the boundaries of tech-driven solutions, driving progress and efficiency in the modern era. With this innovative technology, AHOY is not just transforming operational landscapes; it's forging a path toward a smarter, more interconnected future.

