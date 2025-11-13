Dubai - Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Integration Software Platforms, 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53001625, October 2025). Qlik believes IDC’s assessment reflects how enterprises are shifting to real-time ingestion and replication, governed self-service access, and productized data with visible quality and lineage, supported by practical AI assistance embedded directly in data engineering workflows. These advances are being achieved while organizations remain cloud-agnostic and preserve hybrid flexibility.

“Data leaders want two outcomes at once, make trusted data available faster, and keep architectures open and flexible,” said Drew Clarke, EVP, Product & Technology, Qlik. “Qlik brings real-time movement, productized trust, and AI assistance into the data engineering flow, so teams connect sources, raise quality, and put governed data to work in analytics and AI without slowing the business.”

IDC’s vendor profile describes Qlik as a cloud-agnostic data integration platform that unifies real-time change data capture and ELT or ETL with catalog-led governance including discovery, lineage, and policy-based access. IDC also highlights agentic and generative assistance embedded in engineering workflows and support for Apache Iceberg to modernize open lakehouse architectures across client-managed, hybrid, and SaaS environments. In IDC’s view, these capabilities help enterprises productize trusted data quickly and connect it directly to analytics and AI.

“As organizations modernize their data environments, the ability to integrate, manage, and operationalize data across hybrid and multi-cloud architectures in real time is becoming a key differentiator,” said Stewart Bond, Vice President of Data Intelligence and Integration Software Research at IDC. “Qlik’s position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects its continued investment in data integration capabilities that support trusted, governed, and AI-ready data pipelines for a wide range of enterprise use cases.”

Qlik’s approach meets buyers where they are, from client-managed to fully SaaS deployments across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Modernization to an open lakehouse is supported through Apache Iceberg ingestion and optimization, compaction, and hybrid patterns, with roadmap investments that expand in-flight transformations and cross-cloud operability. AI enablement includes generative and agentic assistance inside pipelines for prompt-to-SQL, API contract design, documentation, and context-aware rule suggestions, as well as operational support for RAG pipelines, vectorization of structured and unstructured data, and integrations with leading LLMs and vector databases.

“Qlik lets our teams move data continuously and make it usable with policy we can see,” said Colton Porter, Manager, Advanced Planning Systems at MillerKnoll. “Engineers and analysts work from the same products with clear lineage and quality. We connect sources across clouds, modernize to Iceberg, and use AI assistance inside the workflow to document, validate, and improve pipelines. It is a practical way to speed analytics and AI without trading away governance.”

To see how Qlik helps enterprises operationalize governed data for analytics and AI, please view the full IDC MarketScape assessment.

