Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has been recognized as General Insurance Company of The Year 2024 in Qatar by The Asset Triple A Private Capital Awards.

This prestigious accolade highlights QIC’s success in cementing its leadership position, and the company’s remarkable contribution to reshaping the general insurance landscape in Qatar over the past few months. The award also recognizes QIC’s excellence in digitizing its key general insurance products, namely motor, travel and home insurance, offering customers seamless journeys and the ability to be in full control of their insurance needs via web and mobile channels.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “Our acknowledgement among the top-performing and innovative financial institutions of the year in Asia by The Asset is a testament to the success of QIC’s business strategy that combines customer-centricity, digital innovation, and operational growth. This recognition also reflects the ongoing trust customers have in the QIC brand as the insurer of choice in Qatar since 1964, which motivates us the most to remain committed to excellence and to offer everyone in Qatar the best financial protection that helps them live, travel and drive worry-free.”

The Asset Magazine is one of Asia’s leading financial publications providing in-depth coverage and analysis of financial news, addressed to a distinct community of financial decision-makers continent-wide. This year, The Asset Triple A Awards’ programs celebrate 25 years of being the pre-eminent recognition of excellence for financial institutions across Asia, and a benchmark of brilliance for institutions that have excelled in designing and introducing innovative solutions and in planning and implementing successful business strategies.

Qatar Insurance Company Q.S.P.C (QIC, QIC Group) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of 60 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QAR 7 billion.

