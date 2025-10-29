Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announced the successful conclusion of its Recruitment Open Day, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor, in the presence of Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB’s Group CEO and a number of senior managers at the Bank, as well as officials from the ministry. The event drew a strong response from Qatari talents interested in building a career in banking and financial services.

QIB places strong emphasis on developing and empowering local talents as part of its commitment to building a sustainable and skilled Qatari workforce. The Bank continues to invest in training, development, and mentorship programs to nurture the next generation of Qatari banking professionals.

Held in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, the initiative underscores QIB’s ongoing commitment to Qatarisation, providing qualified Qatari nationals with a transparent selection process for roles across the Bank. The Recruitment Open Day forms part of QIB’s national talent agenda and supports Qatar National Vision 2030 by enabling sustainable employment opportunities for Qataris in the financial sector.

Mr. Khalefa Al Mesalam, Head of Human Capital Group at QIB, said: “We are happy with the strong interest shown by Qatari youth at our Recruitment Open Day. In collaboration with the Ministry of Labor, we continue to invest in developing national talent and offering clear pathways for growth at QIB. This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation of banking professionals and supporting the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Mr. Mohammed Juma Al-Kuwari, Assistant Director of the National Manpower Recruitment Department at the Ministry of Labour, affirmed that the Ministry’s participation in the Open Employment Day organised by Qatar Islamic Bank comes within the framework of its efforts to support and empower national talent by providing quality employment opportunities in the private sector, particularly in the banking sector, which represents one of the main pillars of the national economy.

He noted that this participation reflects the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and partnership with private-sector institutions to foster an attractive and supportive work environment that enables the recruitment and development of national cadres in line with the requirements of the labour market. He further emphasised that these efforts are consistent with the objectives of the Nationalisation of Jobs in the Private Sector Law and the National Strategy for an Effective and Highly Productive Workforce 2024 – 2030.

Mr Al-Kuwari added that enabling Qatari youth to engage in specialised professional fields contributes to enhancing their role in the country’s ongoing development and prosperity, and embodies the Ministry of Labour’s vision to support national manpower while ensuring a balance between labour-market needs and the goals of national development.

As Qatar’s leading digital bank, QIB combines strong domestic leadership with growing regional recognition, offering Shari’a-compliant solutions and award-winning digital experiences. Backed by prudent risk management and a solid capital base, the Bank continues to deliver sustainable financial growth.

For more information, please visit: www.qib.com.qa.