Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has received two notable accolades at the Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards 2025. QIB was named “Domestic Retail Bank of the Year in Qatar” and awarded “Financial Inclusion Initiative of the Year in Qatar”, recognizing its continuous leadership in digital innovation and its customer-centric approach.

This recognition reaffirms QIB’s commitment to delivering advanced retail banking experiences and widening access to Shari’a-compliant financial services. It also reflects the Bank’s strategic focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and accessibility.

Domestic Retail Bank of the Year in Qatar award recognizes QIB’s market leadership, strong financial performance, and continued investment in digital innovation. Digital banking remains the core of its strategy, anchored by the QIB Mobile App which now offers more than 320 features, and over 99% of retail transactions conducted through the bank’s digital channels. Key innovations, such as Qatar’s first digital Auto Marketplace, digital onboarding, instant finance & credit card issuance, and enhanced international remittance services, underscore its commitment to convenience, inclusion, and security. Complemented by sustainability initiatives, financial accessibility programs, and award-winning customer experience, QIB continues to set new benchmarks for retail banking experience in Qatar and beyond.

The Financial Inclusion Initiative of the Year in Qatar award reflects the bank’s comprehensive efforts to extend access to banking services across underserved communities. Through innovations such as the QIB Lite App for low-income workers, real-time international remittances, and a fully digital onboarding journey for domestic workers, the Bank has delivered secure, accessible, and Shari’a-compliant financial solutions to underserved segments. Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, QIB customizes specific products and services for those facing financial vulnerability, prioritizes financial education, and promotes inclusion as part of its corporate social responsibility and customer-centric approach.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: "We are pleased to receive these two awards, which reflect the strength of our digital strategy and our ongoing efforts to deliver accessible, customer-focused banking solutions. As we continue to enhance our offerings, our priority remains to serve the diverse needs of our customers through secure, inclusive, and innovative digital experiences.”

The Asian Banking & Finance Awards celebrate the region’s most outstanding financial institutions, recognizing leadership in innovation, customer experience, and inclusive growth.

