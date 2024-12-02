Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has organized a specialized training course for its employees focusing on sign and Braille language, aligning with QCB initiative to enhance the services provided by banks to customers with special needs. This initiative highlights QIB’s commitment to enhance accessibility and financial inclusion, and to equip its employees with skills to better support customers with special needs.

The training course focused on key topics such as understanding hearing disabilities, learning the basics of sign language, forming words and sentences, and mastering the key components of the Braille system. Employees also explored banking terms and phrases in Braille, ensuring they are well-prepared to assist the diverse needs of all customers effectively.

In addition to the training, QIB has been actively implementing various measures to support customers with special needs. These include accessible ATMs, wheelchair ramps at branches, and Braille-printed account statements and forms to ensure that every customer, regardless of their requirements, can access banking services seamlessly and independently.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. D. Anand, General Manager of QIB’s Personal Banking Group, said: “QIB’s Sign and Braille Language Training Course for employees represents a key step in reshaping accessibility within the financial sector and promoting inclusion. This initiative goes beyond a standard training program; it is a crucial move towards integrating inclusivity into our organizational culture. By empowering our employees with the skills to engage effectively with customers with special needs, we are fostering a banking environment where every customer feels respected and supported. This effort reflects our dedication to innovation, exceptional service delivery, and contributing to Qatar’s wider goals for social inclusion and accessibility.”

Through this initiative, QIB is setting a new benchmark for inclusive banking services in Qatar, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 by championing accessibility as a core pillar of economic and social progress.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.