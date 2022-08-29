Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the launch of a new feature on its award-winning Mobile App that allows parents to pay their children’s school fees quickly and easily. The new feature is part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance its innovative digital solutions, and provide customers with broader options and a more personalized service through the QIB Mobile App.

The School Fee Payment feature is available exclusively for QIB Personal Banking customers. With its launch coinciding with the start of the new academic year 2022/2023, the new feature will allow customers to instantly settle their children’s school tuition and other related fees to pre-registered schools with QIB.

The new feature makes the payment process much easier, eliminating the need for adding the school as a beneficiary for making a transfer. To avail the service, customers can login to their QIB Mobile App, tap on Pay & Transfer, then Payment and simply select to settle “School Payment”. They will be asked to enter the student’s name, ID and admission or invoice number, and the amount to pay and submit the request for quick processing. Payments will be credited to the school’s account instantly and in real time.

The new feature also offers a host of features for its users, including the choice to instantly save beneficiaries for future payments, the ability to share the receipt for payment confirmation and the option to pay using their QIB credit cards. Moreover, the customer incurs no fees when paying directly from their current or savings account, and can also access their payment transaction history at any time they want.

Commenting on the launch of these new feature, D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “As Qatar’s leading digital bank, we are continuously working to enhance the customer experience delivered through our online banking channels. At the forefront of our efforts is the constant enhancement of our award-winning Mobile App, customers’ favorite channel, to stay abreast of the digitalization drive both in Qatar and beyond. This new feature will allow customers more flexibility to complete the school fee payment process eliminating the hassle of having to visit the school, and more options to enjoy even more control of their finances anytime and from anywhere in the world.”

Schools interested in availing this service should have a bank account with QIB, and can send a request to School.Payments@qib.com.qa to register their school. Upon registration, the school will receive the requirements and further details by email.

To download the App, customers can visit the Apple Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei Gallery and search for QIB Mobile. Customers can easily self-register using their debit card details.

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa/en-mobileapp.