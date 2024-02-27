Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has launched its yearly Auto Finance offer coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, valid until end of April, providing an exclusive opportunity for both new and existing customers to turn their dreams of owning a car into reality.

During the offer’s period, customers can enjoy exceptional car deals from exclusive dealers and brands, with fully Shari’a-compliant finance packages, including a flat profit rate starting from 2.63% along with fixed monthly installments and no administration charges. Moreover, customers can benefit from an additional discount on the preferential rate when purchasing electric and hybrid vehicles, emphasizing QIB's commitment to environmental sustainability and encouraging customers to make eco-friendly choices.

Customers will enjoy additional benefits, such as a complimentary Credit Card for the first year, a generous grace period up to six months for Qatari customers and three months for expats, a complimentary QIB-MyBook subscription, and comprehensive Takaful coverage at attractive rate of 1.60%.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, stated: “The Auto Finance offer reflects our commitment to providing exceptional value and memorable experiences for our customers by offering them competitive profit rates and exclusive benefits.”

“We are pleased to introduce a special offer with reduced profit rates for Green Finance, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices. The Green Car offer aims to raise awareness about the advantages of electric and hybrid vehicles, simplifying the path to greener choices for everyone. We thank all of the car dealers and brands that are collaborating with us as we are delighted to offer our valued customers the chance to own the car of their choice,” concluded Mr. D. Anand.

In line with its commitment to the Qatar National Vision 2030, QIB has launched this offer to provide customers with an opportunity to make sustainable choices that contribute to a better future. According to a study published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in 2023, the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change. QIB further helps track the carbon footprint of its customers through an added feature – ‘Carbon Emission Tracker’, in its Mobile App.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-carfinance

-Ends-