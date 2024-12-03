Doha, Qatar – On the occasion of Qatar National Day, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has launched an exclusive finance campaign for new and existing customers, running until 31 December 2024.

The campaign offers customers reduced rates starting at 4.5% for Qatari nationals and 5.5% for expats, with a minimum personal or car financing amount of QAR 100,000. In addition, new customers can transfer their finances to QIB to consolidate them under the bank’s comprehensive portfolio and take advantage of the special rates.

Moreover, customers with new financing or who transferred their liabilities to QIB during the campaign period will be eligible for a free first-year Credit Card and 18,000 Absher points as well as competitive commodity fees and Takaful options designed to provide comprehensive financial support.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: "On the occasion of Qatar National Day, we are pleased to celebrate it by extending an exclusive finance campaign to our customers. This campaign is designed to empower both new and existing customers, offering an opportunity to experience the rewards of banking with QIB. Our commitment to innovative, hassle-free, and seamless services underscores our dedication to assisting customers in achieving their financial goals. This campaign stands as a testament to our strategic focus on enhancing the value of our customers' financing experiences while concurrently contributing to the support of the local economy."

Through QIB Mobile App, eligible QIB customers can benefit from the instant finance feature that offers end-to-end instant financing in a few taps. While new customers can open a current account and transfer their salary in a few minutes via QIB Mobile App.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-FinancePromotion.