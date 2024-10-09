Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced its participation in DHL Express’s GoGreen Plus program, a key initiative aimed at reducing the carbon emissions associated with global logistics. Through this collaboration, QIB is committed to optimizing its supply chain in an environmentally responsible manner by leveraging DHL’s sustainability efforts. This collaboration is part of QIB’s ongoing commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

DHL’s GoGreen Plus program is designed to help companies reduce their carbon emissions in a measurable and impactful way. By leveraging the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which has the potential to reduce aviation emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuels, DHL is making substantial progress toward its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. QIB’s participation in this program further underscores the bank’s commitment to adopting environmentally responsible practices throughout its operations.

Through this collaboration, QIB will work with DHL Express to reduce the emissions generated in the air transport of the bank’s shipments, by 30%. This initiative marks a significant step for QIB in tackling its Scope 3 emissions, which encompass indirect greenhouse gas emissions generated across the company’s value chain, particularly from transportation and distribution activities.

Mr. Saleem Ul Haq, QIB’s Chief Operating Officer, Operations & IT Group, commented: “At QIB, sustainability is a key pillar of our strategy, not just a goal. We believe in collaborating with partners who share our vision of a greener future. Our collaboration with DHL and participation in the GoGreen Plus Program represents an important milestone in our journey toward reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to global climate action. We are pleased to be taking tangible steps to minimize our environmental impact, and we hope this collaboration will inspire other businesses in Qatar and beyond to adopt similar sustainable practices.”

Ahmed Elfangary, Country Manager of DHL Express Qatar, added: “We are thrilled to have Qatar Islamic Bank join us in our GoGreen Plus Program in 2024. As a global leader in logistics, we are deeply committed to reducing the environmental impact of our operations, and collaborations like this are essential to achieving our sustainability goals. With the support of like-minded organisations like QIB, we are helping shape a future where low-emission transportation is the norm, and sustainable practices are deeply embedded in the logistics industry. As per initial assessments of the year till date data, QIB is well on track to achieve its 30% emission reduction target for 2024.”

As QIB continues to expand its sustainability efforts, this collaboration with DHL serves as a reminder of the bank’s ongoing dedication to both the environment and the future well-being of its customers, shareholders, and the communities it serves. Being one of the first banks in Qatar to have participated in GoGreen Plus Program, QIB is setting a benchmark for responsible corporate practices and helping to pave the way for a more sustainable future.

