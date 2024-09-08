Qatar, Doha: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) was recognized by the Ministry of Labour (MoL), for its Qatarization efforts and commitment to enhancing community developments. The recognition took place during a ceremony that honoured outstanding individuals, companies, and organizations in the fields of labor, social development, and social work across the GCC. The event was held alongside the ministerial meetings on civil service, labor, and social affairs in the region.

During the ceremony, His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour, presented the honorary shield to Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB Group CEO. This award recognizes QIB’s dedication to advancing Qatarization by attracting and empowering national talent across various roles within the bank. Through comprehensive support and resources, QIB equips Qatari employees with the tools to enhance their skills and build successful professional careers.

This recognition comes within the framework of the Ministry of Labour keenness to highlight top performing organizations that excel in localizing jobs within the private sector.

QIB has consistently demonstrated excellence in its Qatarization efforts by offering meaningful career and personal development opportunities to Qatari candidates, enabling them to realize their full potential. The bank actively participates in national initiatives such as the Ministry’s Kawader program, which is designed to develop and support Qatari talent in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Commenting on this recognition, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB's Group CEO, said: “We are honored to receive this recognition from the Ministry of Labour, which reflects QIB’s ongoing commitment to Qatarization and our active role in supporting the development of local talent. At QIB, we believe that investing in the growth and professional development of Qatari nationals is fundamental to our long-term success and the realization of Qatar National Vision 2030. As we continue to steer our corporate development plan, we will continue fostering an environment that nurtures and empowers Qatari talent across all areas of our business.”

Since its establishment in 1982, QIB has been committed to making Qatarization a top priority for human resources. Over the past four decades, the bank has been able to attract national talent in accordance with an integrated vision based on recruitment, qualification, and training, enabling Qatari employees to take leadership positions in various areas of the Bank.