Held in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the milestone edition launches nationwide initiatives affirming commitment to Qatar National vision 2023

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2025, the nation’s largest community sustainability initiative, officially launches its 10th edition. Led by Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), this year’s landmark edition will run from 1–8 November 2025.

Marking ten years of community engagement, QSW 2025 launches with a strong focus on sustainability activations; from public events on food wastage to promoting environmentally friendly living habits, this year’s Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) will feature nearly 400 activities, including workshops, panel discussions, and community engagement events, designed to inspire action across all segments of society. In addition, Earthna-led events will shed light on important sustainability themes, from exploring opportunities within the blue economy to family visits to mangrove restoration sites, offering participants multiple ways to connect with Qatar’s natural ecosystem.

Qatar Foundation’s Education City is marking the week with the Clean Plate Campaign to reduce food waste. The City Operations team is highlighting ongoing sustainability initiatives across landscaping, hospitality, transport, and cleaning, while Green Island will host a series of community workshops and activities in collaboration with partners. The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have launched their “1 Million Jerseys for Gaza” campaign to support urgent relief efforts for the people in Gaza.

Among the many activations planned for the week, these flagship programs aim to strengthen Qatar’s environmental resilience, support national decarbonization efforts and encourage cross-sector partnerships in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director, Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, said:

“Over the past decade, Qatar Sustainability Week has evolved from an awareness campaign into a national movement that drives measurable change. Each year, it brings together thousands of individuals and organizations, proving that sustainability thrives when it’s lived collectively - not just discussed.

As we mark a decade of progress, we are inspired by the momentum built over the years. We remain committed to accelerating action, strengthening collaboration, and promoting initiatives that help us create a more sustainable and inclusive future for the country,” he added.

Engineer Ahmed Mohammed Al-Sada, Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, affirmed that the ministry’s cooperation with the “Earthna” Center to launch Qatar Sustainability Week 2025 stems from its firm commitment to supporting national initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability, and in implementation of the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, which represents a comprehensive framework for climate action in the State.

He pointed out that Qatar Sustainability Week represents a leading national platform for strengthening environmental awareness in society, confirming the ministry’s keenness to organize several activities targeting various segments of society, in order to enhance environmental knowledge and activate the role of individuals and institutions in achieving sustainable development.

He noted that the ministry will organize a specialized training workshop on preparing the first transparency report within the requirements of the Paris Climate Agreement, in addition to delivering a lecture on the importance of data in supporting mitigation and adaptation policies in the State.

He also indicated that the ministry will implement awareness programs directed at children under the slogan “Our Little Ones, the Heroes of the Environment,” which include lectures and field visits to schools, along with setting up an interactive pavilion on Jiwan Island that showcases the most prominent national initiatives in addressing climate change and includes a series of awareness shows targeting all segments of society.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs stressed that environmental sustainability is a shared responsibility that requires the concerted efforts of all members of society, expressing his gratitude to the “Earthna” Center, a member of Qatar Foundation, for organizing this event, as well as to all participating and supporting entities, looking forward to a week full of initiatives and environmental contributions.

QSW 2025 will bring together several strategic partners including the Ministry of Sports and Youth which emphasizes its commitment to empowering young people to become active participants in sustainability.

Mr. Rashed Ali Alnoaimi, representative of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, said: At the Ministry of Sports and Youth, we believe that youth empowerment is a fundamental pillar in the journey toward sustainable development. Young people are the main drivers of positive change and active partners in building a more aware and sustainable future.

During our participation in Qatar Sustainability Week, we have been keen to translate the concepts of sustainability into tangible practices through awareness campaigns, workshops, and youth-led initiatives — enabling young people to become role models and inspiring examples within their communities.

The Ministry has also focused on enhancing the awareness of its employees and the wider sports and youth community about the best practices that support sustainability, through a variety of sports and youth events that reflect our commitment to integrating sustainability principles into our programs and activities, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 for a sustainable future.

This approach aligns with the Qatar National Youth Policy, one of whose key pillars aims to prepare a generation that is environmentally aware and actively engaged in achieving the goals of sustainable development.

This year, the Ministry is participating in Qatar Sustainability Week with 37 youth-focused events and 11 sports activities, reflecting its commitment to promoting community awareness and fostering a culture of sustainability across both the youth and sports sectors.”

Engagement across sectors

In addition, the Qatar Sustainability Week 2025 is supported by influent strategic partners including Qatar Museums, Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Free Zones, Qatar Red Crescent Society, Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation's (KAHRAMAA) Tarsheed program, Qetaifan Projects, The British Council, Visit Qatar, QRDI Council, Enbat Holding, United Development Company, Qatar University, University of Doha for Science and Technology, Qatar Foundation’s Green Island, Lulu, Mathaf, Qatar Chamber, Doha Festival City, The Gate Mall and Naufar.

This edition’s community partners also consist of DEAP Qatar Conservation, The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development, SDG Ambassadors, Planeed, QF Alumni, Sustainability Hive, Qatar Businesswomen Association, Chamber of Commerce of Spain, German Business Council, US-Qatar Business Council, French Business Council, Qatar British Business Forum, Indian Business and Professionals Council, HEC Paris, Rayyan Water, Msheireb Museums, the Doha Exhibition and Conference Center, Baladna, Hilton Salwa Beach and White Oryx Academy.

Furthermore, we are proud to have the support of Qatar Media Corporation as the Strategic Media Partner of the week in addition to Marhaba, ILoveQatar, and This is Qatar.

Together, these organizations will play a crucial role in delivering an engaging and impactful program, strengthening collaboration across sectors, and advancing the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

For the past nine editions, Qatar Sustainability Week has engaged more than 750,000 people, positioning it as a strong national sustainability movement in the region.

