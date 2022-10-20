The UAE based AI driven fintech startup was nominated in the same competitive category as other global key established industry players such as Trade Ideas and Tickeron, to celebrate their achievements to the growth of the AI trading sector.

The award scheme was part of the Fazzaco Expo Dubai 2022 where QFIL showcased its AI driven investment solutions alongside over 50 forex, crypto and fintech industry’s companies.

Dubai – UAE: Disruptive fintech startup QFIL has been adjudged the ‘Best AI Trading Solution’ at the Fazzaco Business Awards 2022.

The awards ceremony was part of Fazzaco Expo Dubai 2022 which took place at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City – Festival Arena, from October 12-13, 2022.

The Fazzaco Business Awards was held to celebrate and highlight the achievements of companies who have distinguished themselves by tapping unexplored opportunities through disruptive technology development in brokerage and trading solutions-driven innovation to the growth and benefit of the industry.

QFIL was nominated in the same competitive category as other distinguished key global Fintech industry players; and was also part of over 50 forex, crypto and Fintech companies who exhibited at the leading B2B and B2C gathering for brokers of various assets – the Fazzaco Expo, which made its debut in Dubai this year.

Speaking at the award ceremony after the announcement of his firm’s win, CTO of QFIL Solutions, Ahmed Al Bayati said: “At QFIL, our vision is to develop disruptive products that give a fair-trading chance for anyone to make real potential profits with minimal entry costs or risks. Our unique AI technology which was recognized today enables us to make this happen.”

He also added that “when everyone is offering more or less the same, success in the trading industry becomes all about the user experience and the associated added value that will help to convert better and retain clients. This is where real-time AI-driven solutions start to play a significant role.”

In 2022 alone, the Dubai based AI driven fintech startup – QFIL Solutions has also been named ‘Fintech Startup of the Year’ at the Entrepreneur Middle East’s Leaders in Fintech Awards, in addition to winning the “Best Fintech AI Solution” at the 2022 International IFX Expo Ultimate Fintech Awards in Cyprus.

About QFIL Solutions

QFIL Solutions is an award-winning AI driven fintech startup creating cutting-edge financial solutions that enables its clients in over 20 countries to make more successful investment choices.

As a solutions creator, QFIL combines a team of innovators, financial and go-to-market experts in offering our carefully researched and authorized series of technology products designed to give investors an edge in competitive markets; to maximize returns while offering powerful downside protection.

QFIL Solutions serves a market made up of investors, institutions, and millennial retail traders with products such as Magus AI and Sequence Trading platforms. These products capitalize on over six years of machine learning and is used by traders involved with Forex, Stocks, Market Signals and Robotic Tradings.

About Fazzaco

Fazzaco is a global leading B2B financial information platform that helps forex broker, crypto exchanges, stock brokers and brokerage solution providers find business partners.