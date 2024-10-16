Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business hub in the region, has been recognised with three notable awards, highlighting its dedication to fostering innovation in financial services and impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Among the accolades is the esteemed Emerging Technology Initiative Award, presented at the 8th Middle East Enterprise AI & Analytics Summit, a key platform for sharing insights on technological opportunities and challenges. This recognition was awarded to the QFC for launching the Digital Assets Lab and the Digital Assets Regulatory Framework, which together drive innovation and set high standards for the country’s Fintech sector. The Lab serves as a hub for research and development, fostering advancements in Digital Assets and Distributed Ledger Technology, while the Framework provides a strong regulatory foundation for asset tokenisation, ensuring trust among consumers, service providers, and stakeholders.

QFC also received the Banking and Financial Technology Award presented by the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) during its annual Takreem ceremony. The event honours UDST stakeholders for their outstanding support and contributions to the university. QFC was recognised for its role in fostering an environment of innovation and academic excellence.

In addition, QFC was honoured by HE Minister of Social Development and Family, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, at the Qatar Social Responsibility Week, for its contributions to the community. QFC extended support to several CSR initiatives aligned with its pillars of Financial Literacy and Youth Empowerment, Sustainability, and Social Engagement. These included the Train the Trainer programme through QFBA, the Artificial Intelligence Camp educating 150 youth, including participants from Gaza, and a leadership and entrepreneurship workshop. Furthermore, QFC continues to strengthen the synergy between Qatar’s financial sector and local art communities through its collaboration with the Fire Station’s artist-in-residence programme, which includes workshops and public awareness campaigns.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating: "These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire QFC team. They reflect our commitment to excellence in serving our clients and making a lasting, positive impact on the communities we operate in and reaffirm our dedication to supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 in building a knowledge-based and sustainable economy."

