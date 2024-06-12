Doha – Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, and The View Hospital, a modern healthcare institution dedicated to world-class clinical excellence, held a day-long wellness event to provide free medical consultations to QFC employees. The initiative marks a collaborative effort stemming from the memorandum of understanding between QFC and Elegancia Healthcare, the managing entity of The View Hospital, to advance healthcare innovation and foster a culture of wellness in Qatar.

Consultants in Family Medicine, Vascular Medicine, and Mental Wellness from the prestigious healthcare institution visited the QFC to provide health assessments to more than 50 individuals seeking medical advice. The check-ups covered a range of medical concerns, from acute, chronic, and preventive care to issues concerning vascular health. Consultations were also conducted to address mental well-being, such as stress reduction, maintaining work-life balance, enhancing sleep quality, anxiety management, and mindfulness.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, commented on the value of the event, stating: “We are truly happy to host an event that promotes wellness among our employees and grateful for our collaboration with The View Hospital medical team, who generously shared their expertise with us. This initiative is a simple example of how partnerships with shared goals can lead to meaningful outcomes. I anticipate launching further collaborative projects with The View Hospital and Elegancia Healthcare that not only promote the importance of health but also contribute to the advancement of the healthcare sector.”

From a healthcare standpoint, Mr. Matthew Dronsfield, Chief Executive Officer, The View Hospital, said: “We are honored to collaborate with the Qatar Financial Centre on this wellness initiative. At The View Hospital, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional healthcare services and promoting holistic well-being. This event demonstrates our commitment to making world-class medical expertise accessible to the community. By offering comprehensive health assessments and consultations, we aim to foster a culture of wellness and preventive care. We look forward to future collaborations that will further advance healthcare innovation and enhance the quality of life for individuals in Qatar.”

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

ABOUT THE VIEW HOSPITAL

The hospital is an affiliation between Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, and Cedars-Sinai. It is a modern healthcare institution that focuses on world-class clinical excellence with a mission to become the hospital of choice, providing the highest, measurable care to its clients. Building on its clinical excellence and international partnership approach with Cedars-Sinai, The View Hospital delivers outstanding clinical expertise through highly experienced multi-disciplinary professional teams and systems.

With 240 single private suites, 10 operating rooms and 23 intensive care beds, The View Hospital provides primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services. Our operating rooms are equipped with the most advanced technology, allowing us to do minimally invasive surgery and imaging during operations.

The View Hospital was developed by Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of the publicly listed Estithmar Holding, Q.P.S.C.

For more information about The View Hospital, please visit www.theviewhospital.com/About.

