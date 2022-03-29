Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Being a pioneer in offering unique propositions to its customers, QCON has launched QCOIN- a comprehensive Loyalty Rewards & Referral Program for the customers based in the GCC region. QCOIN is the first-ever, unique initiative launched in the construction industry to empower customers. With QCON rewards and referral programs, customers can earn QCOIN every time they make a purchase. This can be redeemed with a wide array of partner brands associated with QCON. With the launch of QCOIN, QCON has become the first company in the construction industry to offer loyalty rewards and referrals to customers. Through this initiative, QCON aims to make every purchase more rewarding for its customers.

Enhancing customer experience through personalized incentives and multi-tiered reward points, QCON has partnered with brands like Insurancepolicy.ae, City One Tourism & Travels, Emovers, and other B2C-focused companies. Customers can choose from multiple redemption options with QCON partners, and they can also spend their loyalty points to redeem rewards effortlessly during checkout on their e-commerce store or point-of-sale at brands like Amazon and Noon. They can also use these points for in-store and online spending, referrals, product reviews, social media activities.

With the first purchase, customers will automatically be enrolled in the loyalty program. The multitiered program allows customers to earn QCOINS (1-3 coins as per tier level) with every purchase. As the coins accumulate, customers can redeem the coins with vouchers. With brand partners, customers can buy holiday packages, air travel, choose preferred insurance services ranging from individual insurance or health or vehicle insurance. Customers can also refer their friends and receive reward points for the first 3 purchases made by their referred friends. Their friends can also avail the welcome 5% discount along with reward points.

Commenting on the launch of QCOIN program, Monish Ramchandani, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of QCON General Trading LLC said, “Our focus has always been on setting higher standards of service and creating a wholesome and positive experience for our customers. The launch of QCOIN rewards and referral program is yet another offering to our customers for making their association with QCON a hassle-free and rewarding journey. We remain committed to adding the best brands offering quality products, and great services to our customers. QCOIN will certainly empower customers to earn more rewards, repurchase, refer more, and try a new offering.”

Established in 2015, Dubai-based QCON General Trading LLC is a trusted, award-winning construction and building materials distributor specializing in wholesale, retail, and authorized distribution with warranty support from manufacturers across the globe for cost-effective solutions.

QCON has recently added new brands including Tremco, Graco, Fosroc, and Saint Gobain Weber Sodamco. Building on its commitment to work in the construction industry and make construction materials more accessible, the company also invested in a new B2B -commerce Omnichannel platform to cover the newest business trends and provide insight into the latest construction news.

About QCON International: QCON General Trading LLC is a one-stop solution for all construction needs. The company has been serving more than 25+ global world-leading construction brands and helping customers with more than 15,000+ products in eight categories. These include construction chemicals, gypsum board partitions and ceilings, building materials, safety and hardware, painting and decorating, tools and equipment, electric and lighting, wall and floor coverings, DIY, home and decor, amongst others. Several renowned brands, such as BASF Master Builders Solutions, Mapei, Fosroc, Weber, Tremco, Fila Solutions, Fischer, Bosch, Makita, Stanley, Graco, National Paints along with many others are featured in the company’s product range.