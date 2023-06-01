Doha – Qatar: Skyline Automotive, a Jaidah Group company and the official distribution of Hyundai in Qatar, has become the first GCC entity to launch the trend-setting IONIQ 5 by Hyundai EV – the zero-emission, totally electric vehicle which is made with recyclable material, is transforming the motor industry, and has won more than 30 awards for safety, design, engine, propulsion, and value.

The EV, which is setting new sporty, minimalistic design and driveability benchmarks with aerodynamic efficiency, is helping drivers go farther on every charge with optimal quietness through wind noise reduction.

“This is a vehicle which will turn heads and is certain to strike a chord with early technology adopters, lovers of exceptional design, those turning to electric vehicles to support their own sustainability goals and those entailed in the Qatar National Vision 2030,” said Mr. Bryan Logue, Hyundai General Sales Manager at Skyline Automotive. “Quite simply, it is among the most advanced and quietest vehicles on the road designed to take people further with faster charging and in sleeker style.”

The IONIQ 5 by Hyundai is the first vehicle built on the company’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) which enables faster charging, increased driving range, more interior space and better handling with increased leg room and roominess throughout. Equipped with cutting-edge technology for intelligent driving, the vehicle’s regenerative braking system charges the battery while driving by using the electric motor to slow the vehicle.

“Our regional-first launch of this breakthrough EV reflects our Group’s aim of setting new auto dealership standards by bringing cars of superior quality, design and value to Qatar,” explained Mr. Samer Al Saleh, Sales and Marketing Director at Jaidah Group. “It also emphasizes our commitment to Qatar’s national vision aims of nurturing an environmentally aware population committed to preserving and protecting the environment for which the adoption of the highest performing EVs will play a role.”

The super advanced, all-electric mid-size IONIQ 5 by Hyundai elegantly combines innovative hi-tech, concept car design, with Hyundai’s first clamshell hood spanning its entire width and has an 800-volt battery system for ultra-fast charging and a driving range of up to 500 km. The angular, almost geometric design combines auto flush door handles that enhance the clean look and aerodynamics while the eye-catching, V-shape front bumper emphasizes the kinetic cube LED headlamps and has an active air flap to improve energy efficiency when closed and cools the vehicle’s parts where needed when open.

The IONIQ 5 by Hyundai’s interiors deliver a whole new in-car experience and represent sustainability in motion with larger flat floor, highly adjustable and fully reclinable front seats, and a flexible center console that can be moved throughout the cabin. The seats are clad in an eco-processed leather that is dyed and treated with plant oil extractions from flaxseed while raw materials extracted from sugar cane are used on the headliner, carpet and seat covers and other soft furnishings consist of textiles derived from wool and poly yarns, as well as material woven from fibers made from recycled used PET plastic bottles. Surfaces such as the dashboard, switches, steering wheel, and door panels are coated in a polyurethane bio paint composed of oils from rape flowers and corn.

The vehicle is also super flexible with a 527-litre trunk capacity and providing almost 1,600 liters of cargo space once the front seats are folded down with a second front boot proving another 57 liters of additional cargo space. The ICONIQ 5 by Hyundai can also tow a trailer weighing up to 1,600 kg.

The vehicle has an advanced head-up display which turns the windshield into a display screen, projecting virtual information like turn-by-turn navigation or lane safety warnings directly onto a driver’s road view. There’s a high-speed wireless charger port in the moveable center console that can slide back as much as 140 mm, which means second-row passengers can also enjoy access to the cup holders, USB ports and phone charger. The 15-watt unit features a cooling function that prevents smartphone overheating for added safety.

For EV lovers, there’s added extras as the IONIQ 5 by Hyundai can power any device and charge electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment on the move or while stationary.

The IONIQ 5 by Hyundai is now on display at the Skyline Automotive- Hyundai showroom on Salwa Road.