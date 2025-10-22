Doha, Qatar – The Global Carbon Council (GCC), based in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) and the Global South’s first internationally accredited carbon market program under ICAO’s CORSIA scheme, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) MENA Head Office to strengthen climate cooperation and advance carbon market development across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GCC, and Mr. Byung Ho Kim, Regional President of KOTRA MENA, marking a milestone partnership that connects Korea’s green innovation with GCC’s leadership in Carbon Market Infrastructure (CMI).

Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GCC, stated:

“This collaboration reflects our shared vision to accelerate global climate action through high-integrity carbon markets. By integrating GCC’s digital carbon market infrastructure and policy expertise with KOTRA’s technological, industrial, and trading capabilities, we are creating a bridge between the suppliers and the buyers of high integrity of credits—enabling countries and businesses to meet their climate goals with transparency, efficiency, and real impact while ensuring the economic viability.”

Mr. Byung Ho Kim, Regional President of KOTRA MENA, added:

“Through this MoU, we look forward to building stronger cooperation between Korea and the MENA region in carbon neutrality and sustainable development. Partnering with GCC will help expand opportunities for Korean climate technology enterprises and foster low-carbon innovation across emerging markets.”

Advancing Carbon Neutrality and Market Transparency

Grounded in mutual trust and cooperation, the partnership aims to promote joint efforts toward achieving carbon neutrality and climate resilience in the MENA region, while supporting the implementation of market-based mechanisms under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Under the MoU, GCC and KOTRA MENA will collaborate in the following areas:

• Promotion of Carbon Neutrality – Supporting policy dialogue and institutional cooperation for carbon reduction and market development consistent with the Paris Agreement.

• Facilitation of Carbon Market Mechanisms – Enhancing transparency, credibility, and accessibility in carbon markets, including mechanisms under Article 6.

• Knowledge Exchange and Capacity Building – Organizing joint workshops, seminars, and business-matching events connecting Korean climate-technology enterprises with MENA counterparts.

• Project-Level Collaboration – Identifying and registering high-integrity carbon reduction and removal projects under the GCC framework.

Strengthening Climate Finance and Technology Partnerships

This cooperation aligns with KOTRA’s mission to promote Korea’s low-carbon industries and contribute to achieving its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) through international partnerships. It also reinforces GCC’s position as the first carbon crediting program from the Global South accredited under CORSIA and ICROA, bridging developed and developing markets to drive high-integrity climate action.

Through this partnership, GCC and KOTRA MENA will advance digital innovation, institutional dialogue, and technical capacity to operationalize transparent carbon market mechanisms. The collaboration underscores GCC’s commitment to enabling integrated market infrastructure, capacity-building, and access to carbon finance, supporting the implementation of the Paris Agreement and accelerating global decarbonization efforts.

About Global Carbon Council (GCC):

The Global Carbon Council, headquartered in Doha, Qatar, is the first international carbon credit and sustainable development program based in the Global South. GCC issues carbon credits to eligible GHG reduction projects worldwide that advance sustainable development, supports national governments in achieving NDCs, and facilitates the trade of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under the Paris Agreement. GCC has received accreditation from ICAO for the CORSIA scheme and from ICROA, a coalition of carbon offset providers.

For more information, visit: https://www.globalcarboncouncil.com

About Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA):

Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) is a public organization of the Republic of Korea committed to achieving the nation’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets and fostering global partnerships that advance Korea’s low-carbon industries and climate-technology capabilities. Through its extensive international network, KOTRA supports cross-border collaboration that contributes to global net-zero efforts.

For more information, visit: https://www.kotra.or.kr/english

Media Contact:

Hussam Othmany

Director, Marketing & Communications

M: +974 7474 9933

E: h.othmany@gord.qa