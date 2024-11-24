Doha – Qatar: QatarEnergy LNG has received the ‘Best Water Recycling Initiative’ award from Kahramaa’s Tarsheed Programme, recognising its efforts in sustainable water management. This award highlights QatarEnergy LNG’s commitment to water recycling and conservation, supporting Qatar’s National Vision 2030 for sustainable resource management.

Ahmed Helal Al Mohannadi, Chief Onshore Operations and Support Officer at QatarEnergy LNG, accepted the award at the Tarsheed Forum for Energy and Water Efficiency held on 04 November 2024 in Doha.

Since its commissioning in 2019, QatarEnergy LNG’s Treated Industrial Process Water (TIPW) facility has recycled over 3.5 million cubic metres of desalinated water, reducing the intake from Kahramaa by 96%. The recent introduction of a near-zero liquid discharge solution has allowed over 90% of treated wastewater to be reused for process and irrigation needs.

This achievement demonstrates QatarEnergy LNG’s commitment to environmental sustainability, moving towards the company’s environmental strategy target of zero liquid discharge to the sea by 2030.

About QatarEnergy LNG:

QatarEnergy LNG, established in 1984, pioneered the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industry in Qatar and today is the largest producer of LNG in the world with an annual production capacity of 77 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from its world-class facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. Since the first production in 1996, the company is committed to meeting the world's demand for safe, reliable, and clean energy. Through its operational excellence, QatarEnergy LNG is adding value to its production chain, contributing to the Qatari economy and Qatar's National Vision 2030 to ensure efficient energy supplies for the country, creating new markets and contributing to the local community. In addition to the LNG facilities, the company also operates the Jetty Boil-Off Gas facility, Al Khaleej Gas, three Helium Plants, the Laffan Refinery (among the largest condensate refineries in the world), and the Ras Laffan Terminal on behalf of all shareholders.