Qatar Tourism launched a new Ambassador Programme, with a Meet and Greet that took place on January 22, 2024. The programme celebrates pioneers from the local community and aims to provide a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs, artists, and adventurers of Qatar to share with Qatar Tourism stories of their journeys and collaborate on initiatives. The program also invites to explore ways of collaboration between the two parties in various initiatives undertaken by Qatar Tourism, aiming to increase awareness among residents and visitors about the latest developments in the tourism industry and the products and services it offers.

The inaugural session “The Right Arm” took place at the Feeh Al'Aafia restaurant in Katara cultural village, in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, the Chairman of Qatar Tourism. The session was attended by distinguished individuals, including editors-in-chief from prominent Qatari newspapers, directors of local television channels, seasoned journalists, and esteemed media professionals in Qatar as well as a cohort of influential social media personalities.

During the opening session of the programme entrepreneurs were invited to discuss the current state of the tourism industry and share their thoughts and experiences. The upcoming meetings are expected to cover a range of topics, including, but not limited to, business, arts, entertainment, and adventure.

On this occasion, His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism said: “We are pleased to announce the inauguration of the Qatar Tourism Ambassador Programme, beginning in January 2024. We aim to host productive discussions with bright and ambitious individuals of the country and provide a platform for young talents to demonstrate their ideas, innovations, and proposals. We believe it is crucial to accentuate Qatar’s tourism through the initiatives of young individuals who hold both talent and potential for the growth of the country.”

Over the past decade, Qatar Tourism has played a significant role in affirming Qatar's status as a leading tourist destination. This has been achieved through the promotion of global partnerships and hosting a diverse range of international events and conferences to facilitate an attractive investment environment. Qatar Tourism maintains constant communication with international investors by participating in important regional and international travel exhibitions to stay informed about the latest developments in the tourism and travel sector.

Qatar Tourism has entered into numerous agreements and partnerships with tourism service providers. The organization has also hosted familiarization trips for specialists and international experts to showcase the country's distinctive facilities and services, encouraging investments.

At the local level, Qatar Tourism invests in the capabilities of pioneers and specialists in the tourism sector who directly engage with visitors. This is being done to establish a workforce that adapts to the future needs of the travel industry. In pursuit of encouraging innovation, excellence, and service quality, Qatar Tourism, in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization, has launched the "Qatar Tourism Awards" program. This initiative aims to honor outstanding efforts by local partners and the private sector in delivering exceptional tourism experiences.

