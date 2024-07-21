Qatar Tourism has unveiled a distinguished seven-member jury panel for its second edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards. These eagerly awaited awards honour organisations and individuals known for consistently delivering exceptional tourism experiences in Qatar.

The panel’s meticulous task involves evaluating tourism businesses that excel in seven primary categories: Service Excellence, Gastronomic Experiences, Iconic Attractions and Activities, World-Class Events, Digital Footprint, Smart and Sustainable Tourism, and Community Leadership. Each category emphasises distinct aspects of the visitor and resident experience.

The jury includes the following distinguished members: Sheikha Al Anoud Al Thani, Chair of TenX Ventures; Dr. Abdulla Al-Mehshadi Ph.D. Eng., CEO of Al Wa’ab City; Ramzan Al Naimi, Innovation Expert; Prof. Rana Al Sobh, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University; Ali bin Towar Al-Kuwari, representative of Qatar Museums' Year of Culture program and media personality; Eng. Azzam Abdulaziz Al Mannai, Chief Executive Officer, Sport Accelerator a member of Aspire Zone Foundation, and Marcel Leijzer, Deputy Director, Technical Cooperation and Silk Road Department - UN Tourism.

Bios of QT Awards distinguished Judges

Sheikha Alanoud bint Hamad Al-Thani is a dynamic businesswoman, seasoned investor, and influential independent board member. She currently chairs TenX Ventures, among other family- owned businesses. Sheikha Alanoud previously served as Deputy CEO and Chief Business Officer at the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC). Her efforts in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) significantly contributed to the development of a sustainable local economy.

Ali bin Towar Al- Kuwari is a representative of Qatar Museums' Year of Culture program and is involved in setting up the English-language "37 TV" for Qatar Media Corporation. He published 6 books and directed over 400 documentaries.

Eng. Azzam Abdulaziz Al Mannai, Chief Executive Officer, Sport Accelerator -A member of Aspire Zone Foundation. With over 15 years of extensive experience in the Oil and Gas industry, in addition to 6 years in the Sport Industry, Azzam holds solid commercial background by profession.

Marcel Leijzer joined UN Tourism in 2006, where he is Deputy Director, Technical Cooperation and Silk Road Department - UN Tourism. His main task is to coordinate the formulation and implementation of tourism projects related to strategy development, marketing, poverty reduction, biodiversity conservation and capacity building.

Ramzan Rashid Al Naimi, Innovation Expert and Entrepreneur. A certified practitioner (Level 1) in Innovation Management. With more than 23 years of experience in the media, marketing and branding industry, he founded two companies specialized in the field of design, media production and innovation.

Prof. Rana Sobh is a Professor of Marketing and Dean of The College of Business and Economics at Qatar University. Throughout her career, she has contributed to several national and international projects and served on many local and international organizations’ advisory boards.

Dr. Abdulla Hassa Al-Mehshadi Ph.D., Eng is the CEO of Al Wa'ab City and has held several other leadership positions. He previously served as CEO of Msheireb Properties, Maintenance Manager of Qatar Fertilizer Company (QAFCO), Consultant to the Minster of Environment, Managing Director of Private Engineering Office.

The carefully selected panel of judges will evaluate submissions expected to surpass last year’s total of over 300 entries from across the sector. Winners will receive extensive promotion locally, regionally, and internationally to enhance their visibility. The second edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards is slated for 27th October 2024.

The Qatar Tourism Awards is open to all businesses and individuals in the tourism sector. The Awards is a benchmark for excellence, highlighting the nation’s top tourism offerings, services and innovations and outstanding achievers. It is a chance to help set the standard for the tourism industry and recognise those who elevate Qatar’s tourism reputation on the global stage. Winning the prestigious Qatar Tourism Awards is a demonstration of excellence that strengthens brand equity, shapes businesses or career and to gain nationally and internationally recognition.

Submissions are a simple process where the applicants need to answer 5 questions and add supporting documents. The application portal launched on June 9, and the deadline for applications submission is 8 August 2024.

For a comprehensive entry guideline, please visit www.qatartourismawards.com, or call the dedicated hotline (106) or email us at qtawards@visitqatar.qa.

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa