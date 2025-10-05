Doha, Qatar – Qatar Foundation’s Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna) and Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration under the Arid Cities Network (ACN).

This partnership marks a milestone for the Arid Cities Network, as Earthna and Qatari Diar join forces to advance sustainable urban planning in arid environments through knowledge-sharing, policy advocacy, and pilot projects.

Introduced during the second Earthna Summit in April 2025, the Arid Cities Network is a global community of practice that aims to bring together cities from arid and semi-arid regions to confront shared environmental challenges. The network will play a vital role, serving as the foremost global convenor and advocate on the unique challenges facing urban arid environments, uniting global resources and expertise into a single accessible platform.

“Cities in hot and arid regions are grappling with the realities of extreme temperatures, water scarcity, and fragile ecosystems, making cross-regional knowledge-sharing essential to develop concrete solutions that help cities thrive despite challenging conditions,” said Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna. “The Arid Cities Network aims to address these challenges through collaborative action. By partnering with Qatari Diar, we can connect research and policy with real-world urban development and lead the way to develop replicable solutions for cities in hot and dry environments,” he added.

For his part, Eng. Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer – Qatar at Qatari Diar, said: "The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Earthna Center, a member of Qatar Foundation, represents a strategic step towards strengthening our joint efforts in the field of sustainable urban development, particularly in hot and arid environments that face growing challenges linked to sustainability."

He added: "This partnership reaffirms Qatari Diar’s commitment to supporting leading global initiatives that bring together knowledge, research, and innovative urban planning. We believe that collaboration with Earthna through the Arid Cities Network (ACN) will contribute to establishing an integrated platform for knowledge exchange, developing practical and applicable solutions, and supporting policies that enhance the resilience of cities and their ability to thrive despite climatic challenges."

Since its founding, Qatari Diar has solidified its position as a leader in developing ambitious urban projects that embody a sustainable and forward-looking vision. Its flagship project, Lusail City, stands as a world-class model that seamlessly integrates innovative urban design, environmental sustainability, and the creation of a modern, integrated community.

Today, Lusail emerges as a landmark of national development and a global destination for living, working, and investing, further strengthening Qatar’s position as a global real estate investment hub, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

A series of ACN workshops and working groups will be held later this year, paving the way for the inaugural ACN gathering, expected to take place in April 2026. The two-day event will follow an innovative learning expedition format, with interactive site visits and showcases across Doha.

Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future

Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna) is a non-profit policy, research, and advocacy organization, established by Qatar Foundation (QF) to promote and enable a coordinated approach to environmental, social, and economic sustainability and prosperity. Earthna is a facilitator of sustainability efforts and action in Qatar and other hot and arid countries, focusing on sustainability frameworks, circular economies, energy transition, climate change, biodiversity and ecosystems, cities and the built environment, and education, ethics, and faith. By bringing together technical experts, researchers, government and non-government organizations, businesses, civil society, and policy and decision-makers, Earthna fosters collaboration, innovation, and positive change.

Using Education City, as a testbed, Earthna develops and trials sustainable solutions and evidence-based policies for Qatar and hot and arid regions. The organization is committed to combining modern thinking with traditional knowledge, contributing to the well-being of society by creating a legacy of sustainability within a thriving natural environment.

For more information about Earthna please visit: earthna.qa

Qatar Foundation – 30 Years of Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation (QF) is a non-profit organization which, for 30 years, has supported the sustainable human, social, and economic development of Qatar through entities, programs, and initiatives focused on education, science and research, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, who shared the vision of providing quality education for everyone in Qatar. In the three decades since, this vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge – offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse but interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing some of the world’s greatest challenges facing the world; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar.

With its efforts concentrated on generating impact in five key areas – progressive education, sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, precision health, and social progress – QF remains committed, as it has been for the past 30 years, to investing in Qatar and its people, and contributing to shaping a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

About Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company

Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company was established in 2005 by the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. Headquartered northeast of capital Doha on the coast of the Arabian Gulf.

Qatari Diar was entrusted to support Qatar’s growing economy and to coordinate the country’s real estate development priorities.

Parallel to its significant real estate developments within Qatar, the company has been committed since the beginning to bringing its vision to life, one for real estate that improves the quality of life and contributes to the community and onto the international stage.

Today, Qatari Diar has established itself as one of the world’s most trusted and respected real estate companies because of its commitment to quality, local community, partnership, and sustainability.

For more information, visit: www.qataridiar.com