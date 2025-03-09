United Arab Emirates – Qalby Etmaan has launched a transformative initiative to provide long-term support for orphaned children in Yemen. Announced in the eighth episode of its eighth season, this initiative introduces an innovative endowment project, allowing individuals to purchase a one-time “share” whose profits will fund ongoing financial assistance for these children. By ensuring continuous and sustainable giving, Qalby Etmaan is creating a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.

As part of this initiative, the program called on governments to adopt a modern approach to orphan registration using advanced technologies. The proposed system would automatically add any child who loses both parents to the orphan registry upon issuance of a death certificate, provided they are under 18 years old. This method aims to streamline access to aid, ensuring orphans receive assistance without having to seek it out themselves—preserving their dignity and fulfilling their basic needs with ease.

Additionally, the program urged banks to waive deposit and transfer fees for orphan-related transactions, making all financial transfers for orphans completely fee-free. On the Ghaith platform, the sponsorship amount has been set at AED 500 per month, covering most of a child’s essential needs.

The initiative also emphasises proactive support services instead of waiting for orphans for request help. The program ensures that assistance reaches them without delay by pre-registering eligible orphans. Rather than making the children wait to receive support, the goal is for aid and services to seek out beneficiaries, ensuring a dignified life for them.

Ghaith, the host of Qalby Etmaan, highlighted that an accurate and comprehensive registry of distressed children would contribute to addressing their challenges more effectively and fairly. By establishing permanent endowments dedicated to orphan support, every orphan will benefit from the initiative until they turn 18, after which their sponsorship will be transferred to another orphan—ensuring continuity of support across generations.

This initiative reflects a holistic vision for securing a dignified life for orphans, reinforcing social solidarity, and creating sustainable solutions that provide them with the protection and care they deserve.

Season 8 of "Qalby Etmaan" airs daily during Ramadan on YouTube (@Qalbyetmaan), Abu Dhabi TV, and the Abu Dhabi TV app at:

7:00 PM UAE Time

6:00 PM KSA Time

For more information on initiatives and donation opportunities, visit the Ghaith platform: https://www.emiratesrc.ae/Ghaith/Home.aspx