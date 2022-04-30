Amman: Airport International Group announced that the low-cost carrier, Wizz Air, has recently commenced direct flights between Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) and four European and Middle Eastern cities at a rate of two weekly flights per destination. The four different routes, which kicked off between March and April, included Rome (Leonardo da Vinci International Airport), Milan (Milan Malpensa Airport) and Vienna (Vienna International Airport) – in addition to Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi International Airport), whose inaugural flight was welcomed with the customary ‘water arch’ salute and Airport International Group representatives.

“We are delighted to have Wizz Air expand its direct routes via QAIA this year, linking Amman to major cities across Europe and the Gulf region. Having more affordable flights to global destinations is paramount to increasing traffic at QAIA and making the Kingdom more accessible for tourists, who can now visit for leisure or business and enjoy Jordan’s diverse local tourism offerings,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

