Abu Dhabi, UAE – PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has become the first healthcare institution in the MENA region to join the United Nations backed Race to Zero Initiative. The bold move resonates strongly with the UAE’s commitment to COP28, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi’s (EAD) comprehensive five-year Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy.

To commemorate the announcement, a signing ceremony was held recently, attended by H.E. Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, and Farhan Malik, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, along with representatives and high-level officials from both parties.

By embracing the Race to Zero, PureHealth marks a pivotal moment in its commitment towards realising Net Zero, signifying the group’s dedication to a sustainable future. PureHealth, with significant assets in the UAE including the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Services (SEHA), National Health Insurance Company (Daman), PureLab, Rafed, National Rehabilitation Center Abu Dhabi (NRC), Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) and others, is playing a key role in addressing climate change in the regional healthcare sector.

Guided by the High-Level Champions for Climate Action, Race to Zero is United Nations’ global initiative and is the largest-ever alliance outside of national governments committed to halving global emissions by 2030 and delivering a zero-carbon world in line with the Paris Agreement. EAD’s five-year plan will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s environmental resilience, promising significant progress towards achieving full climate neutrality, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision. Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy will focus on two pillars: mitigation, to reduce climate emissions while maintaining economic growth; and adaptation, to enhance the resilience and agility of key economic sectors against climate risks.

As of September 2022, the campaign boasts an impressive coalition, uniting 11,309 non-state actors. Within this conglomerate, the numbers speak to its influence: 8,307 companies, 595 financial institutions, 1,136 cities, 52 states, and regions, as well as 1,125 educational institutions and 65 healthcare establishments, painting a vivid picture of its global impact.

PureHealth has also become a member of the Global Green and Healthy Hospitals (GGHH) and is the first integrated healthcare company to participate in Healthcare Climate Challenge in the Middle East. As a member of the Global Green and Healthy Hospitals (GGHH), PureHealth stands as the newest addition to the influential global initiative, Health Care Without Harm. By taking this significant step, PureHealth underscores the sector's vital role in addressing climate change and fostering a sustainable future. This demonstrates the company's dedication to integrating sustainability and climate action into its endeavors.

Health Care Without Harm, the official healthcare sector partner of Race to Zero, encompasses a network of over 70 healthcare institutions. These institutions are members of the GGHH Network, collectively representing an impressive assemblage of more than 14,000 hospitals and healthcare facilities spanning 25 countries. The initiative aims to mobilize healthcare institutions around the world to play a leadership role in addressing climate change through three pillars: mitigation, resilience, and leadership.

HE Razan Al Mubarak, UN High-Level Climate Champion for COP28, said: "The High Level Champions are thrilled to welcome PureHealth to Race to Zero. By joining the initiative and making their ambitious commitments, PureHealth is stepping up as a leader and beacon to inspire the health care sector in the UAE and the Middle East to join their journey towards a net zero and resilient future."

HE Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, said: “We are keen supporters of the United Nations backed Race to Zero Initiative and we always endorse the sustainability efforts of organisations as important as Pure Health. Therefore, we are very pleased to witness this collaboration and will work closely with both entities to enhance climate action in the emirate of Abu Dhabi which is one of our main strategic priorities.”

Farhan Malik, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: "Accelerating climate action is central to our strategy, recognizing the impact of climate change on people's health and promoting a new model of care through sustainable digital methods. As the largest healthcare group in the region, our significant move to align goals with the Race to Zero will amplify decarbonization efforts and act as a catalyst for others to follow suit. Our vision is a future in which sustainability and longevity go hand in hand. Our mission to empower people to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives is intrinsically linked to our drive to reduce carbon emissions. We will continue to engage with the global healthcare community to raise awareness, rally support, and mobilize action for a healthier and greener world."

Nick Thorp, GGHH Network Director, Health Care Without Harm, said: “Health Care Without Harm is thrilled to welcome PureHealth to Race to Zero and our global network. By joining the initiative and making these ambitious commitments, PureHealth is stepping up as a leader in the UAE and the MENA region. They are creating innovative climate-smart health care solutions and serving as a beacon to transform the sector.”

In a concerted drive to minimize its environmental impact, PureHealth is propelling its endeavors to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. With a resolute goal to transition its operations entirely to renewable energy sources by 2027 and to halve its carbon emissions by 2030, the Group is steadfastly aligned with the Race to Zero initiative.

PureHealth's commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2040 harmoniously supplements its overarching strategy to revolutionize the healthcare sector through cutting-edge technology. As it steers toward its vision of Healthcare in the Cloud ecosystem and empowers decentralized care, the organization is actively integrating innovative solutions like AI-based triaging, remote monitoring, and wearable technology. Furthermore, by harnessing the potential of IoT-based solutions, the company is effectively monitoring and optimizing energy consumption across its operational landscape.

