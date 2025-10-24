This appointment complements the existing liquidity arrangement with Q Market Makers (QMM), expanding Purehealth’s liquidity coverage and strengthening its capital markets presence

Abu Dhabi – Pure Health Holding PJSC (“Pure Health” or “the Group”) (ADX Symbol: PUREHEALTH), the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, today announced the appointment of Arqaam Securities (“Arqaam”) as its Liquidity Provider, following formal approval from the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Under this agreement, which is effective as of 24 October 2025, Arqaam Securities will act as liquidity provider for Pure Health’s shares, in line with ADX regulations. The arrangement aims to enhance trading activity, broaden market participation by increasing institutional access, and strengthen market depth to promote balanced and efficient trading.

The appointment of Arqaam complements Pure Health’s existing Liquidity Provider agreement with Q Market Makers (QMM), ensuring comprehensive liquidity support across the Group’s shares. Together, these arrangements strengthen Pure Health’s capital markets strategy by improving trading efficiency, expanding investor participation, and reinforcing the Group’s position as one of ADX’s most active and dynamic listed entities.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae