Dubai, UAE - Payrails, the leading payment operating system for global enterprises, has today announced a partnership with PUMA to improve the sports brand’s online MENA shopping experience for customers. The collaboration will mean MENA shoppers have a wider variety of payment options and receive a more seamless buying experience - no matter where they live or with what method they choose to pay. PUMA will also benefit from improved payment authorization rates and will be able to enter new markets faster while better serving existing ones.

Payrails enables enterprises to build, operate, and scale payment solutions without the need for costly and complex in-house infrastructure. Its modular technology and payment provider-agnostic approach will integrate seamlessly with PUMA's existing systems - reducing technical complexity and improving operational efficiency.

Payrails' technology will mark a leap forward for PUMA’s payment processing by supporting the integration of multiple payment service providers (PSPs) and alternative payment methods (APMs) across MENA. Its automatic payment routing intelligently directs payments to the most appropriate provider based on factors such as processing fees, purchase location, transaction value, and risk. This optimization not only increases payment authorization rates and global coverage, but also ensures payments are handled seamlessly and cost-efficiently.

Through this partnership, PUMA customers shopping online will benefit from localized experiences, featuring dynamic payment pages customized to their specific needs. This includes a suite of personalized payment options and an improved, user-friendly checkout experience.

“We are excited to join forces with PUMA as a global payment technology partner to build seamless checkout experiences for shoppers anywhere in the world,” said Orkhan Abdullayev, CEO and Co-Founder of Payrails. “Designed for enterprises, our advanced payment platform provides iconic brands like PUMA the flexibility and scalability they need to deliver exceptional customer experiences globally. Leveraging our technology and expertise, PUMA will be able to improve checkout experiences, reduce rejected payments, and boost their overall payments performance.”

“PUMA is committed to driving digital innovation and offering the best-in-class shopping experiences for our customers in every market,” said Pancho Ortuzar, Director of Global E-Commerce Engineering at PUMA. “With Payrails’ technology and data capabilities we have been able to gain a deep understanding of our payment performance and build frictionless customer experiences. Payrails platform will greatly accelerate our efforts to integrate new payment providers effortlessly at scale and connect to all our internal systems to provide our shoppers with seamless and highly personalized checkout experiences.”

Ortuzar added: “By being able to manage all strategic components of payments, including provider integrations, transaction analytics and tokenization, from Payrails’ unified platform, we have been able to improve payment efficiency and increase operational speed, all to the benefit of our customers.”

The announcement comes as Payrails continues to see exceptionally strong demand from enterprise customers for its unified payments platform, following successful collaborations with other leading enterprises such as Careem, Just Eat Takeaway, Vinted and InDrive. With an expanding commercial team in Dubai & its global HQ in Berlin, Payrails has raised over $20.8 million from leading investors including Andreessen Horowitz, EQT Ventures, General Catalyst, and HV Capital.