Abu Dhabi, UAE – Pulsar Group, a UAE-based pioneering venture studio and consultancy that helps technology disruptors navigate regulation, build partnerships, and scale in new markets, has announced its participation as one of four lead investors in a landmark $300 million Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) deal into Solmate, a newly launched Solana-based digital asset treasury (DAT). The investment highlights the UAE’s growing role in blockchain innovation and digital transformation.

Solmate will deploy bare-metal validator servers in Abu Dhabi, establishing the region’s first major Solana infrastructure hub and strengthening the decentralization of the network.

“The UAE has consistently demonstrated its commitment to being a forward-thinking, blockchain-friendly jurisdiction,” said Alyazi Al Khattal, Co-founder & CEO of Pulsar Group. “At Pulsar, we are proud to back Solmate in building real infrastructure that accelerates Solana adoption while bringing talent, innovation, and opportunity directly to the UAE.”

The investment, alongside other global partners including the Solana Foundation, RockawayX, and ARK Invest, reflects growing institutional confidence in blockchain adoption within the Middle East and supports the UAE’s economic diversification through emerging technologies.

“Solmate is not just another treasury. It will execute on a durably differentiated strategy in a crowded field of look-alike DATs by building real crypto infrastructure in the UAE,” said incoming CEO Marco Santori. “Our stakeholders have deep, long-term conviction in the Solana ecosystem and will demand that we accumulate SOL through bull markets and bear markets alike.”

Looking ahead, Pulsar will continue advising and supporting leading blockchain and technology firms seeking to leverage the UAE’s progressive stance on digital assets. The Group aims to attract and nurture talent while facilitating strategic partnerships that drive regional growth.

About Pulsar

Pulsar Group is a pioneering advisory firm based in Abu Dhabi, specializing in helping technology disruptors navigate complex regulatory environments, build strategic partnerships, and accelerate market expansion. Pulsar Group partners with bold tech disruptors and leaders of the digital economy. By leveraging its expertise in developing strategic frameworks and fostering collaboration with regional partners, Pulsar Group facilitates its partners’ market adoption and growth in the UAE and the region.