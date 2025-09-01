Dubai, UAE – PRYPCO Blocks, the Dubai-based fractional real estate ownership platform, has unveiled the UAE’s first-ever upfront rental guarantee on fractional property investments, a pioneering initiative that pays investors their first-year net rental yield in advance. For the first time in the UAE, fractional property investors will receive a 5% annual rental return, credited directly to their PRYPCO Blocks Wallets within just two months of investment. It’s similar to a landlord collecting one cheque for the year’s rent.

This pioneering model redefines how investors access cash flow by removing the long wait for monthly or quarterly rental payouts. Instead, returns are delivered upfront, giving investors immediate liquidity to reinvest, diversify portfolios, and allocate capital with greater efficiency.

Additionally, PRYPCO Blocks has also announced a 33% reduction in its platform entry fee, lowering charges from 1.5% to just 1%. This additional saving further boosts investor returns, making the upfront rental guarantee one of the most lucrative property investment opportunities in the region.

“PRYPCO Blocks was created to make real estate investment easier, faster, and more rewarding,” said Amira Sajwani, Founder & CEO of PRYPCO. “With the upfront rental guarantee, we are setting a new benchmark by giving investors confidence, liquidity, and the ability to realize returns from day one. It’s investor-first, it’s innovative, and it aligns with our vision of enabling real estate freedom for all.”

Redefining Real Estate Returns

The upfront rental guarantee is built on three key principles: it is investor-centric, delivering rental income within two months; it is innovative, combining the stability of real estate with faster access to returns; and it provides instant gratification, encouraging reinvestment and participation in future projects.

Enabling Real Estate Freedom

This initiative aligns with PRYPCO’s broader vision to enable real estate freedom for all, breaking down barriers to property ownership and reshaping how investors engage with real estate. By guaranteeing upfront rental returns, PRYPCO Blocks sets a new benchmark in the region’s investment landscape, blending stability with flexibility to meet the needs of a new generation of investors.

About PRYPCO Blocks

PRYPCO Blocks is a Dubai-based real estate investment platform offering access to fractional ownership in professionally managed rental properties. Through PRYPCO Blocks, investors can buy fractions (Blocks) of income-generating properties and receive monthly rental payouts.

Led by Amira Sajwani, who is the Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties, Co-Founder and COO at Amali Properties, and a Shark on Shark Tank, the platform is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). With PRYPCO Blocks, investors from over 200 countries can invest in Dubai’s top rental properties from just AED 2,000.