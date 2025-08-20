Dubai, UAE: PROVEN Robotics, a leading provider of robotic solutions in the Midde East, announced its participation in the International Facility Management Conference & Exhibition (SFMA Expo 2025). The event will be held from August 24-26, 2025, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Saudi Arabia. The company will showcase its latest robotics innovations designed to enhance operational efficiency and support digital transformation in the facility management sector.

PROVEN Robotics’ portfolio of advanced intelligent robotics will be on display at the event, including service robots and the Delta industrial robot. Visitors will get to see the integration of robotics in facility management practices, addressing industrial challenges and supporting efficient business operations.

Speaking on the company’s participation in the event, Anwar Almahrasi, Business Development Director at PROVEN Robotics, says, “The facility management sector must grapple with the challenge of rising operational costs while building resilient business models. Our value proposition to the facility management customers in the region is to help them revolutionize business operations using our robotics solutions. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, partners, and customers to explore how our products can shape the future of facility and industrial management.”

PROVEN Robotics is committed to boosting business efficiency and supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious projects in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. The integration of robotics and artificial intelligence in facility management and business operations will set a new benchmark for innovation and excellence across the Kingdom. Additionally, the use of robotics will significantly reduce operational costs while maintaining and enhancing service quality. It will empower businesses to do more with less through AI-powered automation.

Facility management industry specialists from PROVEN Robotics will be present onsite to provide insights on driving business value with intelligent robotic systems. Attendees at the event will get the opportunity to engage with the latest robots from PROVEN Robotics, as well as connect and network with industry experts.

About PROVEN Solution

PROVEN Solution is a state-of-the-art venture studio by PROVEN Arabia with offices in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Kuwait, and Bengaluru (India). It is a start-up that deals primarily with technological solutions within the fields of robotics and virtual reality. Incepted in 2020, the organization is a culmination of years of experience, research, and expertise.

For more information, please visit www.provensolution.com

To learn more about PROVEN Robotics, please visit https://provenrobotics.ai/.