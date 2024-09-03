Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Introducing Protego, the game-changing insurance aggregator platform that's here to revolutionize how you navigate insurance in the UAE. Supported by RAKBANK, Protego is now live as a fully operational subsidiary, poised to transform the way UAE residents buy, manage, and claim their insurance policies.

Protego streamlines the entire insurance process, offering real-time quotes, faster coverage, secure payments, and personalized experiences across car, travel, and home insurance. Seamlessly integrated with leading insurance partners, Protego ensures that getting the right coverage has never been easier or more secure.

Raheel Ahmed, RAKBANK Group CEO, shared his thoughts on this milestone: “Efficiency, convenience, and security are at the heart of modern insurance services. Protego delivers on these fronts, making it simple for users to compare a wide range of insurance options with real-time prices and policies. It’s all about providing a transparent, user-friendly experience that empowers customers to make informed decisions.”

Protego’s platform is built on cutting-edge APIs, allowing customers to access real-time quotes in just 60 seconds. With a blend of digital tools and expert guidance, Protego makes insurance straightforward, putting control directly into the hands of the customer.

Lee Koy Nien, Executive Vice President & Head Bancassurance, added: “At Protego, simplicity and transparency are our guiding principles. We’re here to demystify insurance, offering solutions that are easy to understand and tailored to individual needs. Protego is about bringing peace of mind, backed by advanced technology and the support of our expert team.”

Protego isn’t just another insurance platform it’s an ecosystem designed from the ground up, leveraging state-of-the-art technology to deliver services like AI-powered claims notifications and roadside assistance. Customers can also securely store and manage their policies through a unique digital folder and e-Vault, ensuring their important documents are always safe and accessible.

About Protego

Protego Insurance Brokers L.L.C is a 100% subsidiary of the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah P.S.C. (‘RAKBANK’) and led by a team of insurance experts and technology enthusiasts. Our aim is to simplify rocket science insurance and help people make better-informed decisions when buying their insurance. We are authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of United Arab of Emirates (CBUAE) and our Registration Number is 288.

About RAKBANK

RAKBANK, also known as The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE’s most dynamic financial institutions. Founded in 1976, it underwent a major transformation in 2001 as it rebranded into RAKBANK and shifted its focus from purely corporate to retail and small business banking. In addition to offering a wide range of Personal Banking services, the Bank increased its lending in the traditional SME, Commercial, and Corporate segment in recent years. The Bank also offers Islamic Banking solutions, via RAKislamic, throughout its branches and its Telephone and Digital Banking channels. RAKBANK is a public joint stock company headquartered in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). For more information, please visit www.rakbank.ae or contact the Call Centre on +9714 213 0000. Alternatively, you can connect with RAKBANK via twitter.com/rakbanklive and facebook.com/rakbank.

