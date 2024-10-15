- Supported by the Property Finder Home for Every Life Index -

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Property Finder - MENA’s leading property portal has launched its new brand campaign “A home for every life” focusing its ambition to help homeseekers find their perfect home, whatever their lifestyle.



“A home for every life” creatively highlights how Property Finder strives to match home seekers with homes that perfectly fit their lifestyles whether it’s about family size, unique hobbies, or personal passions. UAE residents will see the campaign come to life across billboards, and digital touch points across the Emirate.



The campaign is supported by an insightful “A home for every life” Index that provides a glimpse into some of the coolest and quirkiest homes available on the prop-tech platform.



“The UAE is home to some of the world’s most extraordinary properties and it’s our mission to help people find their ideal home through our trusted, transparent platform, backed by the expertise of SuperAgents, talented team members, and innovative technology,” said Ari Kesisoglu, President at Property Finder.

Sevgi Gur, Chief Marketing Officer at Property Finder added, “Whether you want a home on a golf course, or a beach as a backyard - the breadth of available options on the Property Finder platform is celebrated through “A home for every life”. Drawing from industry leader interviews, secondary-research and international advisory - we wanted to create a feel for the diversity of interests we cater to, bringing together elements of personal hobbies, professional interests and familial preferences.”



The platform’s latest business analytics insights show it has 400,000 properties available reinforcing its comprehensive offering, and 4,000 SuperAgents on hand to provide an elevated and smooth home seeking experience. Indeed, Property Finder has a home for every lifestyle, further highlighted in its Home for Every Life Index:



● For dog lovers and paw-parents: a villa with an air conditioned dog house, to help your dog beat the heat from the comfort of its own “home”.



● Arts and culture enthusiasts: why not find a villa with art included in the deal alongside hand-painted walls and mosaics.



● For gym enthusiasts: Property Finder features a villa with a technogym fitness room as well as a villa with an indoor-outdoor jacuzzi built specifically for aqua sports.



● For party lovers: a villa with an underwater sound system is also up for grabs.



● For Music fans: why not a villa with four sensory themed gardens and an outdoor karaoke set?



● For fashionistas and luxury lovers: there’s an apartment with Hermes decor along with a villa with branded interiors by Haviland, Hermes, Longhi, Gaggenau, Turri and Adriani Rossi.



Lifestyle consideration in the home-search journey is an increasingly significant factor, as Property Finder’s platform data indicates. Over the past three months its ‘Explore Dubai’ option highlights search trends for budget friendly properties, and family-friendly communities. Further to this, homes that offer sustainable living, a sense of luxury and proximity to green spaces are also of interest.

