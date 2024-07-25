Trust & Transparency Key To Sector Success Says Khaled Al-Obaidli, President of Real Estate Regulatory Authority

Doha – Qatar: Property Finder, the Middle East and North Africa’s leading real estate portal has launched the ground-breaking Property Finder Academy – a digital education platform for real estate professionals aimed at enhancing industry standards by providing comprehensive training and development opportunities. The Academy was launched during the second annual Property Finder Connect event held earlier this month and marks a significant milestone in the PropTech company’s ongoing commitment to fostering trust and transparency within the real estate sector.

The Academy is set to benefit approximately 50,000 real estate professionals, including administrators, brokers, and business managers. It offers aspiring industry entrants and seasoned professionals the chance to develop their skills and achieve professional growth through individually customized educational modules for decision-makers, agents and administrators, with 30 courses and themed catalogues culminating in three levels of certification, and a gamification tool that awards points on course completion.

“The Property Finder Academy is designed to equip both aspiring entrants and existing professionals with the necessary skills to thrive in the real estate industry,” explained Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer of Property Finder. “Through innovative and customized educational programs, the Academy will ensure that participants are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of the market and contribute to a more transparent and efficient real estate environment,” he added.

The company is already working on further offerings, including enhanced functionality, Arabic and partner-led content, human intelligence courses, webinars and training booking.

The Second Annual Property Finder Connect event, themed ‘Future Forward: The Role of Trust and Technology in Real Estate’ was attended by over 200 local industry leaders, including Khaled Al-Obaidli, CEO of Qatar’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Aqarat, who welcomed the initiative.

“Trust and transparency are vital to credibility within the real estate sector, and education is key to building these assets,” said Al-Obaidli. “Qatar is committed to building a trustworthy and transparent industry as it builds the sector to satisfy the needs of residents and investors, both local and international.”

The decision to host the Connect event in Qatar demonstrated Property Finder’s commitment to the real estate sector, according to Khaled Al-Saeh, the company’s Country Manager. “This is further underpinned by our partnership with regulatory entities such as Aqarat, which positions us as leading PropTech innovators. We are actively working to deliver market innovations that will revolutionize trust and transparency to deliver an engaging consumer and investor experience,” explained Al-Saeh. “This will continue to feed into our work with Aqarat and key wider industry stakeholders,” he concluded.

The Connect event also showcased Property Finder's international tech-driven product roadmap, aimed at amplifying trust and transparency in the market by addressing challenges related to supply quality and agent behaviors. The roadmap is built around a ‘triple A’ movement, which can triple inventory visibility, capture more leads and build a trustworthy marketplace. Governed by a mandate of ‘Accurate, Authorised and Available’ in its client profiling, Property Finder’s new PropTech approach has already seen the company delist over 250,00 listings globally, heightening trust in the platform.

Attendees were also briefed on the upcoming Property Finder 2024 Awards, which will recognize excellence and innovation within real estate. The awards will cover five categories: Best Quality Brokerage of the Year; Lead Champion of the Year; Best Developer; Best Agent and Women in Real Estate.

