Dubai, UAE – Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the launch of a proprietary, partner-friendly, end-to-end information protection framework, providing organisations access to unmatched expertise, industry benchmark data and proven methodology in designing, implementing and maturing data loss prevention (DLP) programs.

While DLP programs and technology are undoubtedly maturing, only 38% of organisations say they have a “mature” DLP program. Today, organisations with complex needs are looking for more comprehensive solutions that go beyond traditional DLP measures. Until now, the industry has been lacking a practical framework that addresses the challenges of deploying a DLP program across a rapidly evolving, multi-channel data risk landscape.

Proofpoint’s NIST-inspired framework[1], deployed and managed by Proofpoint and its certified partners, gives organisations access to singular expertise and efficiencies that most organisations cannot replicate, even with highly skilled internal resources. It provides a blueprint for utilising a combination of people, process and technology to analyse user behaviour and content across all channels and apply best practices and intelligence to modernise data protection.

The new framework leverages Proofpoint’s human-centric approach to information protection, combined with over 20 years of experience in designing and operating tailored DLP programs for some of the world’s most security-conscious organisations. It also offers a CISO Visualisation Workshop, an in-depth, guided exercise for organisations seeking to implement a best-in-class DLP program. Proofpoint certified partners can leverage the framework to help customers identify critical maturity gaps, evaluate benchmarking against industry peers, and determine a strategy and timeline for prioritising and addressing impacts based on Proofpoint’s analysis and recommendations.

Key elements include:

Planning, Visibility and Rule Setting:

In-depth assessment of DLP program maturity

Benchmarking against industry peers

Guided program design and implementation recommendations

Behavioural and content visibility to inform rule-setting

Prevention and Adaptive Response:

Research into emerging exfiltration and threat tactics with impact assessments

Tuning of rules and policies for detection optimisation and data protection

AI-enabled SOC capability designed to optimise event analysis and investigation, incident escalation and response

Metrics and Governance Reporting:

Daily system checks and monitoring

Executive reporting and documentation of outcomes

“Today, data is at risk because of human behaviour,” said Rohit Dixit, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Proofpoint. “The rise of the perimeter-less workplace has dramatically increased the complexity of delivering a modern, adaptive, risk-based DLP program for most organisations. Proofpoint’s unique framework and human-centric approach to information protection builds on decades of experience and expertise in planning and executing tailored DLP programs that protect some of the world’s largest enterprises. Now customers can evolve their DLP program, safe in the knowledge that their team is supported by experts who know Proofpoint technology better than anyone.”

Best-in-class Information Protection, Delivered by Proofpoint and its Certified Partners

Proofpoint Information Protection is deployed to over 46 million users worldwide and is trusted by some of the world's biggest brands. With the new framework, Proofpoint and its certified partners provide a proven method for organisations to consolidate data defences across all channels while protecting information based on user behaviour and intent, content and data lineage.

“We’ve long recognised the challenges enterprises face in safeguarding their most critical assets,” commented Adam Gray, chief technology officer at Novacoast. “Our ongoing partnership with Proofpoint, and the expertise and ability to utilise the comprehensive and mature Information Protection Program framework announced today, positions us to drive real, impactful change for organisations with the most complex security needs.”

“It’s well-documented that organisations face significant challenges in finding and retaining the specialised expertise needed to execute and mature their information protection programs,” said Sean Steele, co-founder and managing partner at InfoLock. “Proofpoint’s pedigree in this space is unmatched, and we are excited to be one of their select certified partners to bring this tried and trusted programmatic approach to data risk management to market.”

The framework and CISO Visualisation Workshop will be showcased at Proofpoint’s upcoming ‘Protect’ event series, which begins on September 10, 2024 in New York City.

Resources:

Proofpoint was recently recognised as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Data Loss Prevention – the only vendor placed in the upper right “Customers’ Choice” Quadrant.

For more on Proofpoint’s Information Protection solutions, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/uk/products/defend-data

To learn how Proofpoint helped a well-known, nationally recognised cancer research and treatment centre safeguard their patients’ data, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/customer-stories/major-cancer-center-safeguards-patient-and-research-data-proofpoint

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Data Loss Prevention, By Peer Contributors, 23 February 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

[1] Based on principles outlined in NIST 800-53, r5: https://csrc.nist.gov/pubs/sp/800/53/r5/upd1/final