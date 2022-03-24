Dubai, UAE - Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, has announced its partnership with ITQAN Al Khaleej Computers (ITQAN), a leading systems integrator and solutions provider in the UAE and a subsidiary of Yas Holding. With this partnership, ITQAN will strengthen its cybersecurity portfolio for organisations and institutions in the region, with Proofpoint’s email security, information protection, and cybersecurity awareness training solutions.

Organisations in the UAE face an evolving threat landscape. Proofpoint data shows that over two-thirds of CISOs in the UAE feel at risk of suffering a material cyberattack. The types of attacks causing concern for CISOs in the region at present are: insider threats (29%), phishing (28%), Business Email Compromise attacks (25%), supply chain attacks and ransomware (22% each); the majority of which include a human element. To address these threats, organisations in the UAE should adapt security strategies that combine people, process, and technology.

As attackers shift to targeting people, Proofpoint believes the most effective way to reduce risk is to protect people from the threats targeting them—often through email and cloud vectors. Proofpoint’s people-centric approach to cybersecurity and compliance makes its product offerings unique. By deploying Proofpoint’s technologies, organisations can gain deep insights to identify who the most vulnerable people are, how they are targeted, and how to protect them more effectively. They are also able to respond to data loss more quickly. In addition, there’s always a user involved – so a people-centric approach can succeed where prior solutions failed.

Focused on cybersecurity, ITQAN plays a critical role in securing UAE organisations’ and government institutions’ IT infrastructure & data. By partnering with key solutions providers like Proofpoint, ITQAN is able to offer world-class services and resources, delivering value addition to their customers.

“Threat actors are exceptionally adept at targeting individuals; organisations need smarter solutions to seamlessly protect those users – and their data – across their ecosystem of security solutions,” said Emile Abou Saleh, Proofpoint Regional Director - Middle East, Turkey & Africa. “Proofpoint's security solutions put people first, providing protection tailored to the individual user. As a result, Proofpoint offers best-in-class security that meets the needs of organisations in a rapidly evolving threat landscape, and we are pleased to partner with ITQAN to deliver these solutions across the region."

Amiya Ranjan, General Manager of ITQAN Al Khaleej Computers said: “Our partnership with Proofpoint aligns with our vision to be one of the leading providers of digital security solutions in the UAE. Together, we will introduce a wide range of cybersecurity solutions to help private organisations and government institutions to retain market leading resilience.”

-Ends-

About ITQAN Al Khaleej Computers

ITQAN Al Khaleej Computers is a leading systems integrator and subsidiary of Yas Holding. Established in 1984, it provides enterprise clients with world-class solutions. ITQAN offers state-of-the-art technologies including ICT infrastructure, cyber security, optical network solutions, portals and content management, audiovisual systems and infrastructure, archiving, document management and workflow automation, healthcare information systems, learning and performance management, security systems, and customer relationship management solutions.

For more information, visit www.itqan.ae.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Google+

Proofpoint is a trademark or registered trademark of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective