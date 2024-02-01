Additionally, the tool prioritizes simplicity making it accessible to any creator looking for secure and straightforward live video monetization.

United Arab Emirates: The flourishing content-creator economy in the Arab region is witnessing a surge fueled by a rising number of young individuals enthusiastically adopting video-based social platforms. In the United Arab Emirates, a staggering 98.98% of a population exceeding 9 million is actively engaged on social media, as per a report on Fast Company ME. This data underscores a vast market for digital content creators, particularly in the social entertainment industry. This thriving landscape presents a ripe opportunity for Promeet, a trailblazing tool poised to revolutionize content monetization for micro-influencers.

At the heart of Promeet's innovative approach lies a deep commitment to freedom and simplicity. Recognizing the challenges faced by content creators in an industry dominated by complex and restrictive platforms, Promeet identified a pivotal opportunity in the burgeoning creator economy by fulfilling a crucial demand: offering content creators a fair and efficient path to monetize their work. Many platforms impose fees ranging from 10% to as much as 50%. Promeet tackles this issue by adopting a clear and transparent business model, levying a mere 5% fee per transaction.

Speaking on Promeet’s venture into enabling a market determined by users, Jonathan Azeroual, CEO and co-founder of Promeet, said, "We're not just a tool, we're a movement towards empowering creators, Promeet is where creativity meets autonomy, enabling creators to monetize their passion freely, without censorship or hefty fees."

Understanding the deterrents of complexity, Promeet stands out with its intuitive design. "Our goal is to make live streaming and monetization effortless, even for those new to this digital era," Azeroual added. This simplicity ensures that creators can focus on what they do best - creating engaging content, rather than navigating the intricacies of technology.

The company is optimistic the tool will make the creator economy more equitable and accessible. "We're not just bridging gaps; we're building new roads for micro-influencers across various niches, from gaming to travel and food vlogging. It's about empowering creators to reach their full potential," concludes Azeroual.

Given that the number of content creators has exceeded 200 million, contributing to a valuation of $21.1 billion as of 2023, the company is poised to positively influence the penetration of live streaming in both developed and emerging economies and sets a new standard for content monetization, ensuring that creators' freedom remains at the forefront of the digital content revolution.

