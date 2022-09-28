Dubai, UAE: BAFCO Middle East, one of the largest office furniture specialists in the GCC region has introduced a global brand called KANO to the market, and Prism Digital, a UAE-based digital marketing agency, has designed and launched the brand new e-commerce website for the brand.

The Progressive Web Application (PWA) website is powered by mobile-first technology, offering an enhanced customer experience. The website, built in React JS and Laravel functions both like a website and as a mobile application. PWA websites work both offline and on low-bandwidth networks. The PWA platform is used by popular websites including IKEA, Facebook, Instagram, and Netflix.

Prism Digital also manages BAFCO’s entire social media and is spearheading the digital transformation of the brand.

KANO is an international brand that features high-end office furniture designed by Italian designers.

On the occasion of this milestone, Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director of Prism Digital said, “Prism is a pioneer in creating e-commerce experiences for the furniture and interior design industries and e-commerce for brick and motor retail businesses. The website offers an unrivaled user experience, looks simply amazing, and loads incredibly quickly. It is designed to rank highly on search engines, and the SEO-optimized content will undoubtedly drive a ton of organic traffic. I'm happy to note that the website passed all of Google's performance testing with nearly perfect ratings.”

Prism has more than 10 clients only from the interior design sector, including OFIS, Interiors, Better Life, and Zen.

“We chose Prism Digital based on their stellar track record of launching successful websites and building WhatsApp for business platforms, and they delivered precisely what they promised. We are satisfied with how the website functions and appears across all platforms. We look forward to working with Prism Digital in the long run and growing SEO, social, and on digital transformation through integrating ZOHO CRM and WhatsApp for business,” said Khosrow Fattahi, BAFCO’s Managing Director.

About Prism Digital

Prism Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency in Dubai and one of the best website design development agencies in the Middle East. The agency specializes in building React JS & Laravel-based responsive websites and has launched and managed multiple websites for leading e-commerce and retail companies such as Pigeon Arabia, EMIRIUM, Rite, Lansinoh, STORY Hospitality and more. Prism Digital provides top-notch marketing and advertising solutions to increase e-commerce sales. Being a preferred Facebook partner agency gives the agency the knowledge and expertise to drive tailored lead generation strategies using SEO, social media marketing, digital branding, and video marketing strategies. Prism Digital is committed to providing ways of connecting consumers and brands through innovative digital marketing and adverting solutions. Learn more about Prism at https://www.prism- me.com/

About BAFCO

BAFCO is one of the largest most successful Office Furniture Specialists in the GCC region. Since its inception 30 years ago, BAFCO has expanded to offer a broad range of workplace solutions. With over 300 full-time employees, a state of the art manufacturing facility of 180,000 sq ft. in Dubai Industrial City, existing showrooms in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, plus partnerships with over thirty international furniture brands, and an established loyal client base. BAFCO delivers over 1000 interior projects each year.