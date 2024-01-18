Awards come as Collinson celebrates global network milestone, with Priority Pass members now able to access over 1,500 lounges and experiences

Dubai – Priority Pass™ – the original and market-leading airport experiences programme owned and operated by Collinson – is re-launching its renowned annual lounge awards for 2024. Now named the Priority Pass Excellence Awards – the awards programme has enjoyed a major revamp for its sixteenth edition and will be the biggest celebration yet.

The Priority Pass Excellence Awards – formerly known as the Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards – celebrates the outstanding lounge and experience partners that form the global Priority Pass network, which recently reached the milestone of 1,500 lounges and travel experiences at over 700 airports in 145 countries.

The awards relaunch comes off the back of a landmark year for Collinson. In 2023, the company grew its global network by 56% compared to the previous year, adding 244 lounges and 84 dining, spa and relaxation experiences – and reported a record year for global lounge visits, which saw an increase of 57% for the same period. Every day, Collinson’s lounge and experience partners deliver premium airport experiences to global travellers in key regional travel hubs and these awards will celebrate their outstanding work.

This year, the Priority Pass Excellence Awards will comprise of three categories – including two brand-new awards for 2024 – aimed at celebrating the full breadth and capabilities of the Priority Pass partner network. The categories are as follows:

Lounge of the Year – based on Priority Pass Member ratings and reviews, this award highlights the best lounges and experiences that the brand’s network has to offer

“We are delighted to launch the Priority Pass Excellence Awards and honour those that go above and beyond to create memorable airport experiences for our members,” said Christopher Evans, CEO of Collinson International. “Air travel continues to soar and with that comes increasing expectations to adapt, evolve, and optimise the airport experience. We couldn’t do this without our exceptional network of partners and their unwavering commitment to the customer. We are looking forward to celebrating their excellence come March.”

Priority Pass relaunches its awards programme off the back of an exceptional year for air travel. The IATA predicts that the number of passengers travelling by air will reach 4.7 billion in 2024 – an increase of over 4% from pre-pandemic levels. This surge has highlighted the value of airport lounges and experiences, with 70% of global travellers who’ve visited an airport lounge believing it would have a beneficial impact on their travels.

The winners of the Priority Pass Excellence Awards will be announced in March 2024. To support their favourite lounges, Priority Pass Members are encouraged to rate them on the Priority Pass app or website.

About Priority Pass:

Priority Pass is the world’s original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 700 airports in 145 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.