Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC). As a part of this collaboration, the CyberE71 program, operated by the Council, will officially join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator as a partner, reinforcing the program’s mission to scale impactful AI-driven innovation in the UAE and beyond.

Through this MoU, Presight and the Cyber Security Council will collaborate to empower AI startups to innovate responsibly and securely. The partnership brings national cybersecurity expertise and strategic mentorship into the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator, exploring a joint framework for research, technical enablement, and capacity-building initiatives. Together, they will drive collaboration across government, academia, and the private sector, embedding cybersecurity into the foundation of AI development and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in digital innovation and resilience.

The agreement was signed during Expand North Star 2025 between His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security For UAE government, and Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti said: “Cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are twin pillars of the UAE’s digital transformation journey. Our collaboration with Presight reflects a shared commitment to fostering responsible innovation and ensuring that emerging technologies are developed with security at their core. As a national AI champion, Presight brings the infrastructure, scale, and vision needed to accelerate startup success while maintaining trust and resilience. Together, with the CyberE71 Program and Presight AI Accelerator Program, we will help empower a new generation of entrepreneurs to create transformative, secure technologies that advance the UAE’s position as a trusted global hub for digital innovation.”

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “Presight and the UAE Cyber Security Council have enjoyed a long history of collaboration, and I share my deepest gratitude to His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti for extending our partnership to now include the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator. Our collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council will unite Presight’s strengths in artificial intelligence with the Council’s national leadership in cyber resilience. Together, we are enabling startups to scale securely and responsibly, driving technologies that deliver transformation while safeguarding the trust that underpins every digital interaction.”

By integrating cybersecurity principles into every stage of AI development, the collaboration between Presight and the UAE Cyber Security Council demonstrates the country’s forward-looking approach to building a technology ecosystem where innovation and security evolve together. It reinforces the UAE’s ambition to lead globally in ethical, responsible, and resilient digital transformation.

The Cyber Security Council joins a growing network of strategic partners supporting the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator, including Microsoft, MBZUAI and Shorooq. Together, these partnerships form a dynamic ecosystem that equips startups with the mentorship, infrastructure, market access, and policy alignment needed to build transformative AI solutions at scale.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai