Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics powered by Generative AI, and Esyasoft, an International Holding Company (IHC) entity, announced the formation of a new joint venture named IntelliGrid during the Baku Energy Week in Azerbaijan.



This strategic partnership aims to deploy smart gas grids, advanced metering infrastructure, cutting-edge digital Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices, and intelligent AI platforms.

Based in Abu Dhabi, IntelliGrid’s mission is to facilitate a seamless technological and AI transition towards reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions in the areas of electricity, water, and gas. By leveraging Presight’s established expertise in big data analytics and AI, its collaboration with AIQ – a pioneer in AI for the energy sector, and Esyasoft’s technology and analytics solutions, IntelliGrid aims to unlock synergies that will bring greater efficiencies in existing energy grid infrastructure.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: "We are excited to announce this joint venture with Esyasoft which is another step towards transforming the energy landscape with smart, AI-driven solutions. IntelliGrid will harness the power of AI and IIoT to create a more sustainable and efficient energy infrastructure. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation in the energy sector and delivering tangible benefits to communities and industries alike."



Bipin Chandra, Founder and Group CEO of Esyasoft Holding, added: "Our collaboration with Presight through IntelliGrid will pave the way for revolutionary advancements in energy management. By integrating our strengths, we aim to provide unparalleled smart metering and intelligent infrastructure solutions that will set new benchmarks in the industry."



Abdul Karim Sawan, CEO of newly formed IntelliGrid, commented: "Leading IntelliGrid is a tremendous honor, and I am eager to drive our vision of a technologically advanced, AI-powered in the utility ecosystem. Our goal is to ensure that our solutions not only meet, but exceed the expectations of our clients, providing them with reliable and sustainable energy distribution management systems.

IntelliGrid is poised to make significant contributions to the utilities sector by deploying innovative technologies and intelligent solutions that address the critical needs of electricity, water, and gas management and represents a crucial step towards a smarter, more connected energy future."

