Dubai, UAE: PRCA MENA – the regional arm of the world’s largest PR body – has announced that MSL, a global public relations and integrated communications network, has joined its membership in the Middle East and North Africa.

The addition of MSL marks another step in PRCA MENA’s ongoing mission to bring together agencies, professionals, and in-house teams to strengthen standards, share knowledge, and represent the communications industry at the highest level across the region.

Maclean Brodie, CEO of MSL, said:

“In a busy, hard working, and always-changing industry, nothing is more important than talking with each other, sharing experience, setting best practices and benchmarks, and mentoring young talent. PRCA does all that, with the bonus of free sandwiches. Very happy to join this great industry network.”

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA MENA, commented:

“We’re delighted to welcome MSL into the PRCA MENA community. Our membership continues to grow with agencies and organisations that represent a diverse cross-section of the industry, and we look forward to their participation in our programmes and initiatives. Along with sandwiches and limitless coffee we also provide a proper sit-down lunch.”

This new membership reflects PRCA MENA’s role in uniting professionals across the region to promote best practice and collaboration within the global PR industry.

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

Press Contact:

PRCA Mena

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global