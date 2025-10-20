Dubai, UAE: PRCA MENA – the regional arm of the world’s largest PR body has officially opened applications to its in-house and agency members to join its Boards. PRCA MENA Boards play a pivotal role in guiding the strategic direction of the association and representing the voice of the region’s PR and communication industry. With growing membership across the Middle East and North Africa, its Boards will help shape key initiatives across advocacy, industry standards, talent development, and member engagement.

PRCA MENA invites senior professionals from its member network to submit a short Statement of Intent outlining their interest in joining its Boards. Applicants must be PRCA MENA members, be director level or above and demonstrate a commitment to contributing meaningfully to the association’s growth and the industry’s advancement.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA MENA, said:

"We’re building a foundation that reflects the ambition and energy of our region’s communication industry. This is an opportunity to be part of a leadership group that drives change, challenges norms and strengthens the role of PR and communication across MENA.”

Sarah Waddington CBE, CEO of PRCA, added:

"Our members are at the heart of everything we do. A strong, representative Board ensures that PRCA MENA remains relevant, accountable and ambitious in its mission to serve and elevate our industry. We look forward to receiving expressions of interest from across our vibrant member base.”

To apply, it is advised that interested members read all application criteria and requirements on the PRCA MENA website here and understand the selection process before submitting their Statement of Intent to the Nominations Committee at nominationscommittee@prca.global

About PRCA MENA

PRCA MENA is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global