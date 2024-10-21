PowerDMARC, a leading provider of advanced email authentication and AI-powered domain security solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with MEA Tec, one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing cybersecurity firms. This partnership will extend PowerDMARC’s reach in the region, enabling organizations to enhance their domain security and protect against phishing, spoofing, and other cyber threats.

“PowerDMARC is a team of passionate security experts dedicated to delivering cutting-edge domain and email security solutions. Their mission is to protect your business’s reputation from online threats and ensure a safe digital environment. With the increasing complexity of online threats, partnering with PowerDMARC allows us to bolster our commitment to your security. Their innovative solutions will not only help prevent phishing and domain spoofing but also enhance your overall email security posture. We believe this collaboration will empower our clients to navigate the digital landscape with confidence, knowing that their reputation is in safe hands. Together, we’re excited to build a more secure future for your business.”, said Rafik Al Hussami, Product Manager at MEA Tech.

MEA Tec has built a strong reputation across the Middle East and Africa by offering a broad range of security services to regional and global clients. Through this collaboration, PowerDMARC underscores MEA Tec's commitment to fortifying their clients' security infrastructure, particularly in the area of email authentication and domain protection.

“We are thrilled to join hands with MEA Tec as our value-added distribution partner in the Middle East. PowerDMARC is a company committed to protecting more than 100,000 domain names against fraud and impersonation - and we are confident that MEA tec’s extensive channel ecosystem will allow us to reach out to more organizations in the Middle East in need of protection against advanced email threats”, quoted Zainab Al Lawati, Business Development Manager at PowerDMARC.

About MEA Tec

MEA Tec Has a dedicated security services Team, we are serving regional and global Clients, MEA Tec is a team of cybersecurity specialists dedicated to providing secure, trusted, and integrated protection services. As a strategic partner to governments and critical entities, we have the proven integrity, intelligence, and cybersecurity capability to safeguard a nation. MEA Tec offers the widest range of security and investigative services with a large client base both domestically and internationally.MEA Tec has been one of the largest growing and highly publicized security firms in the Middle East and Africa.

Media Contact:

Mohammed Jamal

MEA Tec

Email: mohammad.jamal@meatec.ae

Phone: +971 54 400 5676

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

Media Contact

Zainab Al Lawati

Business Development Manager, PowerDMARC

Website: https://powerdmarc.com

Email:,zainab.allawati@powerdmarc.com

Phone: +968 94411019