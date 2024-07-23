PowerDMARC launches its new office in Dubai, UAE complementing existing offices in Plano Texas, USA, Yerevan, Armenia, and Muscat, Oman.

PowerDMARC, a leading email authentication and domain security SaaS service provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest office in Dubai Silicon Oasis, UAE. This expansion marks a significant milestone for PowerDMARC as it continues to strengthen its global footprint and expand its operations in the Middle East. Apart from this, PowerDMARC has existing offices in Plano Texas, USA, Yerevan, Armenia, and Muscat, Oman.

With the launch of its new office in the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis, PowerDMARC aims to better serve its customers and partners in the UAE. PowerDMARC’s local presence will ensure hands-on support, faster response times, as well as tailored solutions for businesses, MSPs, and government agencies in the MENA region.

CEO of PowerDMARC, Maitham Al Lawati, expressed his excitement about this expansion by stating, “To deliver superior support to our clients, we have opened a new office in Dubai Silicon Oasis. This strategic location, alongside our offices in the US, Oman, and Armenia, enables us to collaborate closely with our clients and partners across the MENA region. Clients in this region can expect timely and customized services from us that meet their specific domain security goals.”

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 800+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

Media Contact

For inquiries, please contact:

Zainab Al Lawati

Email: zainab.allawati@powerdmarc.com