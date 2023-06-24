The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, in cooperation with Dubai Ambulance, organized an awareness workshop for the seafarers of the Marine Agency for Wooden Ships, in both English and Urdu languages, on the basics of first aid, in the presence of more than 40 seafarers at Deira Wharfage in Dubai.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), said that the Corporation participates this year in the world's celebrations of the World Seafarers' Day, which was launched by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) of the United Nations and falls on June 25 of each year, with the aim of expressing gratitude and admiration for the important and crucial role that sailors play in the world's marine transportation business and the revitalization of local and international trade and economy, appreciating the efforts made by sailors during sea voyages that extend for days or sometimes months.

Bin Sulayem explained that the Corporation, and within its keenness to protect the interests of seafarers, held, in cooperation with Dubai Ambulance, an awareness workshop on the basics of first aid, in order to enhance the safety of the crew of wooden dhows during their sea trips, and to introduce them to the safety procedures that must be followed in the event of any marine accidents during their daily trips and to protect them from any dangers, especially while they are at the sea, stressing the PCFC’s belief in the pivotal role played by seafarers in the promotion and growth of the maritime sector, calling for more efforts from various sectors in society to support the rights of seafarers.

His Excellency continued: "Today, on the occasion of the International Day of the Seafarer, I congratulate the first-line heroes in the maritime sector and commend the efforts of all seafarers at the UAE and around the world for their critical role in supporting and maintaining the flow of goods and supplies to and from the country, as well as providing a source of healthy food for local markets."

Bin Sulayem praised the role of the maritime sector with all its components as one of the most important vital sectors supporting the comprehensive and sustainable development system in the UAE in general and Dubai in particular, indicating that the UAE has taken many proactive measures that have contributed to protecting seafarers and workers in the sector as they are the mainstream of business continuity and the global trade movement, which requires the providing all capabilities to enhance their health and safety.

The workshop, which was held at the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows affiliated with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in Deira Wharfage in Dubai, has discussed how to do quick emergency intervention with many forms of wounds and bleeding, or in the case of fires and other cases, and introducing the basics that must be followed in the event of physical accidents. The PCFC also honored the Dubai Ambulance team who cooperated in presenting the workshop to the sailors.