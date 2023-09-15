On the occasion of the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, the regulatory arm of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), organized an environmental initiative to plant 400 mangrove trees to help reduce carbon emissions in solidarity with the UAE’s pledge to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030.

H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stated that in conjunction with the Year of Sustainability and the UAE’s approaching hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the Corporation confirms its endeavors to contribute to mitigating the effects of climate change and working to Reducing harmful emissions, applying all practices and regulations and taking measures and procedures related to environmental, health and safety standards at the level of all areas that fall under the supervision of the PCFC.

Bin Sulayem pointed out the commitment of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation to implementing programs and initiatives that serve environmental trends, and its adoption of a distinguished approach in ensuring effective compliance with the standards of the public health system in accordance with the highest levels and the best applicable standards. He explained that the Environment, Health and Safety Department in the Corporation is working to modernize the systems and procedures that are in line with local, federal and international regulations, to preserve the quality of air, water and the surrounding environment and ensure its sustainability for following generations.

In detail, Eng. Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, explained that the Environment, Health and Safety Department, in conjunction with the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, launched an initiative to plant 400 mangrove trees in the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary in cooperation with the Emirates Marine Environment Group, to help reduce carbon emissions. About 50 employees from various business units of the PCFC participated in the initiative, indicating that this initiative confirms the Corporation’s commitment to working to reduce the effects of climate change, as it is considered an effective way to mitigate the effects of climate change and restore natural habitats and biological diversity, and mangrove farming is considered It is a nature-based solution because it is of great importance in carbon sequestration.

Abdulla Belhoul stated that the Environment, Health and Safety Department in the Trakhees Department is working to consolidate national sustainability in the field of environmental protection, in support of the The National Net Zero by 2050 Pathway, which is in line with the goal of the United Arab Emirates to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030, and to find sustainable solutions and promote sustainability in various regions, and contributes to reducing negative impacts that threaten the environment, out of the Department’s belief in the necessity of contributing to improving the quality of life and providing a healthy and sustainable environment for al the society.