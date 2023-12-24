Porsche Saudi Arabia and SAMACO Motors is thrilled to announce that they have been awarded the Best Exclusive Manufacturer Social Media Performance by Porsche AG. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional efforts made by Porsche Saudi Arabia in creating a one-of-a-kind campaign that effectively reaches its target audience through various social media platforms.

The campaign, known as the Porsche 911 Green Roof car campaign, showcased the vibrant culture and captivating charm of Saudi Arabia. With the vehicle adorned in the iconic Saudi green color, the campaign tastefully integrated cultural elements, seamlessly blending automotive artistry and tradition.

The Al-Aula Campaign, which ran for a duration of 2.5 weeks, achieved impressive reach results. This campaign not only raised awareness about the brand but also provided a unique customer experience, enhancing Porsche's presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Porsche Saudi Arabia extends their gratitude to all individuals who have continuously supported them and demonstrated trust in their brand. They take great pride in delivering exceptional customer experiences and strengthening their position in the market.