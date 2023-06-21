Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Today Polestar Pilates and Dubai-based Connect Pilates Studio, the exclusive provider of Polestar education in the GCC, Armenia and Georgia, announced the launch of Polestar educational programmes in the GCC. The curriculum for 2023-2024 includes several long and short-term courses to be based in Dubai.

For the first time in the GCC, Polestar offers Comprehensive Teacher’s Training, a one-year part-time education consisting of six in-person, plus live online modules and online video resources, open for applicants of all fitness levels and professional backgrounds. The course will allow each student to become a confident and skilled Pilates Instructor and, based on the successful completion of the final exam, to obtain an International Polestar Diploma. This programme, along with short-term workshops, would be taught in Dubai by senior Polestar educators from all over the world starting from the autumn 2023.

Brent Anderson, Ph.D., PT, OCS, President and CEO for Polestar Pilates stated: “We welcome our prospective students in the UAE and across the GCC to join a global Polestar community of dreamers and movers focusing on whole body health and the mind-body-spirit connection. Polestar education is currently available in over 40 countries and our graduates are in high demand worldwide. Our mission is to bring the world physical, emotional, and spiritual alignment, and our philosophy is to move forward, together, every day.”

Another milestone for the healthcare community in the GCC is the Polestar Transition (bridging) course in October 2023, facilitated by Polestar Global Vice President and Senior faculty member Shelly Power. This is an intensive short programme spanning over two weekends and introducing current Pilates instructors to the Polestar method. This transition series takes any previous comprehensive teacher training to a deeper level, giving the tools to improve critical thinking, assessment and program design.

“Polestar is a unique method merging the worlds of traditional rehabilitation with the mindful movement of Pilates. It enables instructors to understand clients’ strengths and impairments better, according to Polestar’s unique approach to movement, and to help them to progress toward wellness and optimal participation in life. I am happy to bring this extensive knowledge into the classroom to share with new generations of Pilates instructors,” – Shelly Power, Polestar Global Vice President, BC, NCPT, explained.

Founded by a Ph.D. in Physical Therapy, Polestar Pilates has 30 years of expertise and is active in 40 countries. Being at the forefront of Pilates education, this is a school of choice for more than 35,000 movement professionals in the world. Availability of Polestar education in GCC enables its residents to become Polestar Pilates Graduates from the comfort of Dubai and to build an international career that allows them to be economically independent.

Mari Chirinashvili, Health & Wellness Coach, Founder of Connect Pilates Studio and Representative of Polestar Pilates in the GCC, Armenia and Georgia, said: “It is a great honour to be part of an exciting development creating new opportunities for Dubai and the GCC residents, including for fresh graduates and those thinking of a midlife career change. We hope the Polestar launch in the market will help a lot of people to find their new self and their new meaningful, healthy and respected job.”

Polestar Educational programmes will be available in Dubai-based Connect Pilates Studio, an exclusive representative of Polestar Pilates and Polestar education in GCC, Armenia and Georgia. It is a well-being space and a Polestar Pilates studio founded in 2023 by Health & Wellness Coach Mari Chirinashvili that offers an integrated approach to creating healthier and happier lives.

-Ends-

About Connect Pilates Studio:

Dubai-based Connect Pilates Studio is a well-being space and an exclusive representative of Polestar Pilates founded in 2023 by Health & Wellness Coach Mari Chirinashvili. From day one, its team strives to create a safe and secure environment that helps people enjoy healthier and happier lives.

The studio offers Reformer and Mat Polestar Pilates classes, as well as dedicated workshops in Health & Wellness. Located at Al Habtoor Polo Resort, the studio keeps high standards in everything it offers, from the experienced Polestar instructors specially invited to Dubai and licensed Reformer equipment, to exceptional service and high-end premises with stunning views.

Connect Pilates Studio is the only authorized Polestar Pilates Studio in the GCC and the exclusive provider of Polestar education in the GCC, Armenia and Georgia.

About Polestar Pilates:

Founded in the United States in 1992, Polestar today is active in 40 countries. We are at the forefront of Pilates education, leading the movement to spread the benefits of Pilates by producing the finest Pilates professionals in the world.

Our mission is to shape world health by making Pilates available to everyone. Joseph Pilates’s original work was much more than just exercise. Polestar expands on this by adding critical thinking, assessment, accessibility, energy medicine, and teacher training into its programs.

More information on Connect Pilates Studio: https://www.pilatesconnect.net

More information on Polestar education in the GCC: https://polestarpilatesgcc.com

For further information: please email to info@pilatesconnect.net